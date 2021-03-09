What Your COVID-19 Diagnosis Means For Your 2020 Taxes

Ah, spring—a time for loving the tulips and loathing the taxes. Gathering all the necessary documents and getting ready to file is rarely fun — even if you're expecting a refund. And filing this season might feel a little more stressful, especially if you were affected by a COVID-19 illness or financial hardship related to the pandemic.

While helpful financially, coronavirus relief packages have certainly complicated the tax code this year. So if you feel like crushing those aforementioned tulips while you're crunching numbers, you're certainly not alone. We asked the experts to weigh in on the ways the pandemic might impact your 2020 taxes—and what to do about it.

1. Your medical expenses might be deductible.

If you or someone in your family had COVID-19, figure out what you've paid out of pocket for care. "I always recommend that if you have a lot of hospital bills and doctor's visits and things like that, to add it up," says Richard Lavina, CEO and co-founder of Taxfyle. "It's a factor of how much money did you make and how large were your expenses, regardless if it was COVID or something else."

If you've paid more than 7.5 percent of your adjusted gross income (AGI) on qualifying medical or dental expenses, the IRS allows you to deduct the amount paid that exceeds that threshold. The IRS has a full list of qualifying medical expenses, including prescription medications, health insurance premiums, hospital services, and even therapy. Review the list carefully because it includes many things you might not have considered, like the expense of transportation to receive medical care.

Here are a few tips for gathering some of that info. Ask your pharmacist for a printout of your 2020 prescriptions and payments, and download a claims report from your health insurance provider. Be sure to match any medical bill with a payment for 2020; anything paid in 2021 applies to 2021's taxes.

2. Unemployment income is taxable, but you may get a tax break.

If you had to quit your job as a result of a COVID-19 diagnosis—or long-term symptoms—you were likely eligible for pandemic related unemployment. Unemployment compensation is normally taxable income under IRS rules. But the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package holds a tax break for some households.

This bill (H.R. 1319) must be approved in the House and then signed by President Joe Biden before it becomes law. The tax break waives federal income tax on the first $10,200 of unemployment received in 2020 for households below the $150,000 income threshold.

If the bill becomes law, the last-minute tax relief will arrive just a month out from the April 15 tax-filing deadline. And the IRS will need to issue guidance on how taxpayers who received unemployment benefits should proceed with filing. But the change will likely be welcomed by many.

The pandemic caused an unprecedented spike in the number of people applying for unemployment benefits in the second and third quarters of 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And tax experts were worried that people who received these emergency benefits, including those who were furloughed, laid off, or out-of-work independent contractors, may have forgotten to pay taxes on that income.

"Ultimately, if you didn't pay enough toward your income tax obligations, you could end up with a tax bill—and possibly penalties and interest," explains Colleen McCreary, Credit Karma's chief people officer and financial advocate.

But with a tax break, people who might have been slapped with an unexpected tax bill in the thousands may not owe as much or any cash at all. And others may even receive a refund. Normally, financial experts, such as McCreary, encourage filing your taxes early. If you've done that, you may need to file an amended return once the IRS issues guidance on the unemployment compensation topic. If you haven't filed yet, you may wish to hold off until more information is available.

If, even with the potential tax break, you still owe taxes you weren't prepared to pay, don't panic. "If you can't pay all at once," McCreary says, "filers can create a payment plan agreement with the IRS to pay owed taxes within an extended timeframe. The minimum monthly payment depends on how much you owe." You can apply online via the IRS.

3. Self-employed folks can claim a leave credit.

The Family First Coronavirus Response Act, enacted last March, offers tax credits for small and midsize businesses for providing paid sick and family leave wages to employees. But the FFCRA also covers independent contractors, gig workers, and freelancers who don't have a full-time employer backing them.

"Self-employed workers can also claim a credit on Form 7202 if you needed to take COVID sick time for yourself or your family," explains Riley Adams, a licensed CPA, senior financial analyst, and owner of The Young and the Invested. The credit only applies for leave taken between April 1 and December 31, 2020.

4. You might receive tax relief for certain retirement plan distributions or loans.

If you pilfered cash from your retirement account to stay afloat during the pandemic, you won't be subject to certain penalties as you would normally. Enacted last March, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, better known as CARES, offered some flexibility regarding distributions and loans from retirement accounts. "If you ran into a coronavirus hardship, and you had a retirement plan: 401(k), 403(b), IRA," Lavina says, "you could start to withdraw up to $100,000 from it."

Normally, if you took a distribution from your 401(k) or IRA before turning 59 and a half, you would have to pay the IRS an early withdrawal penalty, in the form of 10 percent additional tax on the income. The CARES Act eliminated this penalty on early distributions in 2020 if you were diagnosed with COVID-19, if your spouse or a dependent was diagnosed, or if you experienced certain financial issues because of the pandemic.

Additionally, the CARES ACT allows for spreading the taxable income on those distributions over a three-year period rather than having to pay all the income tax to the IRS right now. If you pay back the distribution to your retirement account within the three-year period, you will not owe federal income tax on the distribution, according to the IRS.

The CARES ACT also allowed employers to increase loan limits from retirement accounts from March 27 to September 22, 2020, and it delayed certain loan payments for up to a year.