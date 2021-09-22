5 Companies Hiring Work-From-Home Employees for Great Pay Right Now
Not ready to give up that WFH life? Here are five companies that are hiring fully remote employees right now—complete with competitive salaries and exciting perks to boot.
Getting a remote position has long been the goal for many seeking a more flexible work environment, but even more so since the start of the pandemic. A study by Owl Labs called State of Remote Work found that because of COVID-19, close to 70 percent of full-time employees were working from home in 2020. But now, with vaccination rates increasing, some companies have started to call their employees back to the office—however, not everyone wants to return.
A FlexJobs survey taken by over 4,600 people between July and August of this year found that almost half of the respondents said they knew someone who has quit or is planning on quitting their job because they were asked to return to the office. Of those surveyed, 58 percent said they want a fully remote job post-pandemic—only 3 percent said they wanted to return to the office full-time.
"As more companies start to determine their flexibility and willingness to allow employees to work remote, flexible, or hybrid schedules, candidates can be pickier in seeking out companies that fit their specific needs," says Brie Weiler Reynolds, career development manager and coach at FlexJobs and Remote.co. For those currently on the job hunt, Reynolds advises targeting your job search to roles that you are most interested in, and using keywords from the posting in your application to increase the chance of it getting noticed by hiring managers.
While more companies are offering remote options, the fields that are offering the most remote positions right now are in IT, healthcare, and eduction. Whether you're looking for a job that offers you more flexibility, or looking to make a total career change, here is a list of companies that are hiring remote employees—and offering competitive benefits, too.
1 CVS Health
Included in FlexJobs' recently released list of the top 30 companies with the most fully-remote listings on their site this year, 90 percent of CVS Health's listings on the site are for remote work options. CVS Health offers positions in medical and health, account management, sales, insurance, and customer service. Benefits include medical coverage, PTO, and tuition assistance programs for those eligible.
Healthcare benefits company Aetna, one of the divisions of CVS Health, is hiring for remote jobs as well, and offers competitive benefits such as student loan repayment, adoption assistance, and a host of "well-being" programs that support financial, physical, and mental wellness.
2 CyraCom
CyraCom offers language interpretation services to healthcare organizations through phone, video, text, and app. It is included in FlexJob's 100 Top Companies with Remote Jobs list, and is one of the largest language service providers in the world. All interpreters work remotely with flexible schedule options, and are trained in medical terminology. In addition to healthcare benefits, the company offers pre-paid legal services, pet insurance, 401(K), and tuition reimbursement.
3 Weedmaps
Cannibis technology and software provider Weedmaps strives for work-life balance for it's employees, and has a "Weedmaps from Anywhere" approach that allows its employees to choose where they work.
The company currently has 40 remote positions open across departments such as engineering, marketing, legal, and government relations. They offer benefits such as 401(K) matching, family planning and fertility coverage, student loan repayment, and even send their employees curated snack boxes.
4 Stride, Inc.
Personalized learning platform Stride, Inc is currently hiring remote educators for various subjects and grade levels across the country. In addition to positions in teaching and academic support, the company also has openings for roles in marketing and sales, IT, finance, and HR, among others. Stride, Inc offers benefits such as disability insurance that is fully paid for by the company, and offers a Master's in Education in Online Instruction program for eligible employees, geared towards online teachers and administrators.
5 Williams-Sonoma
Home products retailer Williams-Sonoma is currently hiring 7,000 seasonal, fully remote customer service representative positions. Perks include a 40 percent discount on most merchandise, monthly performance bonuses, paid training, and lots of overtime. Compensation is $14 per hour for customer service representatives.