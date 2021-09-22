Not ready to give up that WFH life? Here are five companies that are hiring fully remote employees right now—complete with competitive salaries and exciting perks to boot.

Getting a remote position has long been the goal for many seeking a more flexible work environment, but even more so since the start of the pandemic. A study by Owl Labs called State of Remote Work found that because of COVID-19, close to 70 percent of full-time employees were working from home in 2020. But now, with vaccination rates increasing, some companies have started to call their employees back to the office—however, not everyone wants to return.

A FlexJobs survey taken by over 4,600 people between July and August of this year found that almost half of the respondents said they knew someone who has quit or is planning on quitting their job because they were asked to return to the office. Of those surveyed, 58 percent said they want a fully remote job post-pandemic—only 3 percent said they wanted to return to the office full-time.

"As more companies start to determine their flexibility and willingness to allow employees to work remote, flexible, or hybrid schedules, candidates can be pickier in seeking out companies that fit their specific needs," says Brie Weiler Reynolds, career development manager and coach at FlexJobs and Remote.co. For those currently on the job hunt, Reynolds advises targeting your job search to roles that you are most interested in, and using keywords from the posting in your application to increase the chance of it getting noticed by hiring managers.

While more companies are offering remote options, the fields that are offering the most remote positions right now are in IT, healthcare, and eduction. Whether you're looking for a job that offers you more flexibility, or looking to make a total career change, here is a list of companies that are hiring remote employees—and offering competitive benefits, too.