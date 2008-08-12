Real Simple Life Money Commonly Overlooked Tax Deductions Checklist Commonly Overlooked Tax Deductions Checklist Possibly missed ways to save money on your personal income taxes. Advertisement Save FB Tweet More Pinterest Email Send Text Message Print Possibly missed ways to save money on your personal income taxes. Credit: PAPERCUT Medical Checklist Health insurance premiums (for self-employed people, 100 percent deductible from gross income) Transportation expenses for trips to medical facilities or doctors' offices Nursing home medical expenses Crutches, orthopedic shoes, etc. Hearing aids, eyeglasses, contact lenses Equipment for disabled individuals Alcohol- and drug-abuse programs and some stop-smoking treatments Nurses' fees Weight-loss programs prescribed by a doctor Business Checklist Education expenses to maintain or improve job skills Job-related professional journals and newspapers Required uniforms Union dues Employment agency fees or commissions Home office expenses (if you work from home) Expenses for job-seeking in your current field Reservist and National Guard overnight-travel expenses Cleaning and laundering services while traveling for business Cell phones required for business Home Checklist Commissions for the sale of your home, or rental management if you rent it out Moving expenses Personal property taxes on cars, boats, etc. Casualty and theft losses Housekeeping or other home services needed for a qualifying dependent during your work hours Charitable Checklist Donated clothing or other goods; note the estimated value (see "Valuation Guide" at goodwillpromo.org) on the receipt Mileage incurred while performing charitable activities Cost of meals, accommodations, public transportation, and parking when volunteer work sends you far from home—if you pay for them out of your own pocket. Educational Checklist Hope and Lifetime Learning credits (a type of federal financial aid for college tuition that gives tax credit instead of tuition payment) Student loan interest Finances Checklist Investment-related expenses Refinancing points on a mortgage Accounting or legal fees involved with taxes Cost of safe deposit box used for investments or business Penalty on early withdrawal of savings Alimony Other Checklist Care provided for disabled children or spouse (Child and Dependent Care Credit) Clean fuel credit for purchase of hybrid car Jury duty pay reimbursed to employer Some gambling losses