How to Use Budgeting Apps to Pay Down Your Loans

As the name indicates, this app is aimed squarely at helping to banish debt from your life. Debt Payoff Planner does this in large part by making it simple to create a concrete debt payoff plan or strategy, and breaking the journey down into optimal steps that should (ideally) be easy to follow.

"The greatest attribute of this app is that it allows you to carve the most favorable payoff strategy," says Roy Ferman, founder and CEO of Seek Capital. "For example, you could choose the debt snowball method, which handles the smallest debts first versus the debt avalanche method, which prioritizes the debt with the highest interest."

The app also creates a list of all debts that need to be tracked, which features such useful information as the current balance of every debt, the APR, the minimum payment due for the account, the last payment made, and the next payment due.

Notably, when you experiment with the app's strategy tool you can immediately hop over to the payoff summary timeline and see the impact of your options.