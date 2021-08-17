Charlie: Best for Visualizing Your Debt-Free Life

What It Is: Enter the amount of your credit card, car, or student loan debt and what you pay monthly. Next, toggle through different payment amounts to see how much faster you could be rid of the debt (and how much interest you'd save) by contributing, say, an extra $20 or $50 a month. If finding that money seems difficult, try the app's creative automatic-saving feature, which lets you set up rules like "Put away $10 every time I shop at Target."

Why We Love It: Charlie makes the most insidious part of debt—interest payments—very visible. Decreasing your principal by even a tiny amount can add up to enormous savings in interest fees, Thakor says, but "it's often difficult to comprehend until you see the actual numbers." Charlie shows you those numbers in a way that's fun and motivating, says judge Jully-Alma Taveras.

I Tried It! "The interface is the exact opposite of what you'd expect from a digital banking app—it's bright and a breeze to navigate and great for anyone hoping to squirrel away money. I like how you can customize your savings goals. I'm setting mine up to save $20 every Taco Tuesday."

—Rachel Sylvester, REAL SIMPLE senior editor