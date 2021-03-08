7 Books That Will Change How You Handle Money, Forever

Many Americans in their 20s and 30s are lacking in financial literacy. What is financial literacy, you may ask? It's the knowledge to make effective financial decisions on your own. So basically, knowing if you can afford to splurge on that jacket you've had your eye on. A study found that less than 50 percent of 1,000 Americans could explain what a 401(k) is, the concept of bankruptcy, or even how inflation works. Studies also discovered that among underserved or minority populations, financial illiteracy is even more severe.