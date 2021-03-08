7 Books That Will Change How You Handle Money, Forever
These finance books are game changers.
Many Americans in their 20s and 30s are lacking in financial literacy. What is financial literacy, you may ask? It's the knowledge to make effective financial decisions on your own. So basically, knowing if you can afford to splurge on that jacket you've had your eye on. A study found that less than 50 percent of 1,000 Americans could explain what a 401(k) is, the concept of bankruptcy, or even how inflation works. Studies also discovered that among underserved or minority populations, financial illiteracy is even more severe.
Unless parents or high school teachers taught you everything, you have to fend for yourself. To understand one's money is to understand how you can live. Whether it be planning a trip, early retirement, or even a night out, everyone needs to know how to handle their money. Luckily, there are experts who make financial complexities sound as simple as 2+2. Choose one of these books and get started fixing your finances.
1
Farnoosh Torabi, an accredited finance expert, gives her advice on all things money. From innovative budgeting to saving tips, Torabi helps everyone uniquely. She gives insightful tips for keeping your refined tastes, but not be in debt to Louis Vuitton shoes. If you're looking for ways to continue shopping at Whole Foods and save for that overseas trip, this is the book for you.
2
Sethi's book is a handy guide for all things finance, like how to eliminate debt and set up an investment strategy. It gives everyone the tools to get started on fixing your finances, even if you don't know where to start. I Will Teach You To Be Rich teaches readers how to handle their life by handling their money. But Sethi does it in a breezy, witty tone anyone will fall in love with.
3
Everyone has thought this at one point, "Why didn't I learn this in school?" No idea. However, Siegel uses his money management expertise to create 99 easy-to-follow finance tips. These tips range from proper couponing, how to buy a car within your budget, to even overpaying the IRS.
4
If you're looking for a more in-depth analysis of your finances, Malkiel's newest book is for you. This book goes into advanced topics like cryptocurrencies, 401Ks, and the stock market. Malkiel releases another book that dissects how to conquer your finances in a witty, approachable tone.
5
Married couple, Dylin Redling and Allison Tom launched the site retireby45.com. After that, they published "Start Your F.I.R.E," a book about retiring as early as you can. Let's face it, that's something everyone is striving for. With expert advice and online features to track money, F.I.R.E is the first smart investment to a happy future.
6
Remember the first You Are a Badass book and how it seemed to solve everything at the time? Well, Jen Sincero comes to the rescue once again with a book to help solve your financial issues. Throughout, Sincero shares many stories about people finding resourceful ways of getting money. The book highlights more spiritual approaches, such as manifestation and finding unique resources.
7
Erin Lowry's book is dedicated to the 20- to 30-year-olds desperate to figure out where to start on their finances. Her book provides easy-to-follow guides to getting started in budgeting and dealing with debt. As a financial expert, she makes every lesson simple. How? By relating it to real-life examples such as Tinder dates and panic attacks. So if you're clueless about money, this is your financial bible.