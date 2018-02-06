Best Buy to Stop Selling CDs—and People Are Losing It

Remember the good ol’ days, when you’d head to your local Best Buy to pick up the latest CD from your favorite artist? You’d hope it didn’t sell out yet, and once you grabbed the coveted item, you’d spend the rest of your time strolling down the aisles looking for more CDs to purchase. Eventually, you’d leave the store with a pile of CDs and an empty wallet. Well, those days are over.

Best Buy told reporters that it will no longer sell CDs in store starting in July, according to Billboard. Sources explained that CD sales at Best Buy generated $40 million annually, which is a big change from its heyday back in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s.

While the big-box retailer’s decision is no surprise since we’re all listening to music digitally and on streaming platforms now, a lot of people who grew with Discman players are pretty upset about it. From a quick search on Twitter, people are waxing poetic about the first CD they ever bought and remembering when Best Buy was the place to get music. One Twitter user said, “I’m old enough to remember when Best Buy was a CD store that also carried computers and refrigerators.”

And some users who haven’t bought a CD in years are upset: “I just saw a report that Best Buy will stop selling CDs in July. Now I haven’t bought a CD in quite some time but this still makes me very sad.” Of course, there are plenty of jokes, too, with a lot of users predicting that CDs will be as “hip” as vinyl records in the future: “Just wait till I open my own hipster CD store in West Hollywood, @BestBuy.”

If that’s not enough change, Billboard also reports that Target is changing its CD business, too. Sources said that Target told music suppliers that it would only pay for CDs sold, rather than paying in advance for the whole inventory and getting money back for CDs not purchased.