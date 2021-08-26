American Home Shield Review—2021 Guide

If you want a home warranty plan that has high coverage limits and protects major systems and appliances, we think American Home Shield is worth it. The company offers three home warranty plans and allows customers to select from three service call fees for plan and pricing customization. In addition, AHS is one of the oldest providers in the home warranty industry and available in 49 states.While a homeowners insurance policy covers personal belongings and repairs to your home's structure after an unexpected disaster, it doesn't cover your systems and appliances when they break down due to normal wear and tear. That's where a home warranty comes in—a home protection plan can save you time and money by covering necessary repairs on home items that break down unexpectedly.