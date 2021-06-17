Options for negotiating and structuring alimony

Going straight to court is not the only way to handle alimony negotiations. And it may not be the best way. Mediation can provide a more palatable alternative for some; this approach provides the assistance of a professional mediator who can work with both parties to structure an agreement that works for everyone involved, says Erik Wheeler, of Accord Mediation.

Furthermore, just like there are various approaches to alimony negotiations, there are also various options for how you structure the final settlement. As the website NOLO explains, the range of choices includes receiving a single, lump-sum payment, periodic monthly payments, or even a property transfer.

"People sometimes get stuck negotiating a fixed amount, but there are many other possibilities," explains Wheeler. "For example, if the payor estimates that cash flow will be tight in the first two years after the divorce, but will improve later, the payments could be structured as a lower monthly payment for the first two years, and then increase for subsequent years."

"Or depending on your financial circumstances, you may want to consider paying a lump sum of alimony. This could be paid out in the very beginning, or it can happen later," continues Wheeler.

Those who don't have enough cash or assets to pay alimony, but who have equity in a home, could also consider a cash-out refinance on the home to pay the lump-sum settlement. Alternatively, says Wheeler, you may be able to negotiate reduced alimony in exchange for a different allocation of the other marital assets.

There are many good reasons why you might want to consider a lump-sum alimony payment up front, adds attorney Gabrielle Hartley.

"For instance, if you're divorcing someone who is likely to do his or her best to evade payment, or who earns inconsistent income, it may be in your best interest to take one payment up front," explains Hartley. "Also, typically, alimony terminates when you cohabitate or remarry. However, if you either take a pre-payment or specifically state that alimony is non-modifiable, you can ensure payment regardless of your change in circumstances."