How to Shop After-Christmas Sales

Sure, Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals were good. But what about the next enticing round of sales?

You know, the sales that start the day after Christmas, when a new round of price cutting starts as stores try to offload excess holiday inventory and make room for spring items.

But is it really worth heading to the mall, especially when you’ve probably already stretched your December budget to the breaking point?

We asked money-saving consumer expert Andrea Woroch for her advice on navigating those post-holiday sales. She told us what to buy, what to pass on—and, more importantly, how to outsmart stores to keep your spending in check.