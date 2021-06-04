1 Look for therapists who offer sliding-scale fees.

In most states, the average cost of a therapy session lands between $100 and $200, according to GoodTherapy, a site that helps people find mental health professionals. For those who do not have insurance, finding a therapist who provides sliding-scale fees can be a great option to make therapy more affordable. Sliding-scale fees are calculated based on a person's income. "If you find a therapist that you want to work with, reach out to them and ask if they offer reduced rates," suggests licensed social worker and therapist Wendy Pitts.

Therapists who don't have an official sliding-scale schedule may still be willing to work with your budget, so don't hesitate to ask. Pitts has a policy where she offers free clinical supervision to one client, and affordable therapy to another. "As long as I’m seeing the two people who are currently receiving my services for these rates, everyone else has to pay my full rate or use one of the insurances with which I am credentialed," says Pitts.