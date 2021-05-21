AAPI Personal Finance Trendsetters to Follow

Shang achieved "work-optional" status at age 31. Since then, she has taught thousands of people to do the same through her blog Save My Cents, as well as courses and coaching available on her Instagram profile. Although her parents struggled to make sure that she had the best credentials, she was also taught not to boast about accomplishments and, as she puts it, "not to stick my neck out. This makes a lot of sense; because of where my parents came from, the risk of standing out is too high. However, I work in the corporate world, where I found that this held me back because I was told that I was shy in the boardroom and didn't speak up, and that hindered my career progression. Over the years, I learned to speak up, self-advocate, and seek sponsors at work, in order to grow in my career."

Now, the Chinese-American money expert has a seven-figure business and a new baby to boot. To manage it all, she draws a lot of inspiration from her parents who "left China with basically nothing and built everything from the ground up. They survived mass starvation in China and yet did not let that limit their mindset. I saw how hard my parents worked as immigrants to learn English, earn money, save and invest money, get me into good schools—and I was inspired to build on the foundation that they gave me and not take everything for granted."