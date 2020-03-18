Don’t Panic Over Your Taxes: The April 15 Payment Deadline Has Been Extended 90 Days Due to Coronavirus

Image zoom Nora Carol Photography/Getty Images

In light of the immense financial strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Tuesday, March 17, that the IRS has extended the federal income tax payment deadline by 90 days for taxpayers owing up to $1 million in federal income taxes.

Note that the 2020 deadline to file your 2019 taxes remains April 15, and that this extension currently only applies to federal taxes.

“If you owe a payment to the IRS, you can defer up to a million dollars as an individual,” Mnuchin confirmed to reporters in a Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Tuesday. “[The reason why we're doing a million dollars is that [it] covers lots of pass-throughs and small businesses, and $10 million to corporations, interest-free and penalty-free for 90 days. All you have to do is file your taxes.”

However, those Americans who can file and pay their 2019 taxes by April 15, 2020—business as usual—are highly encouraged to do so in order to receive potential tax refunds. As always, the more quickly you file, the sooner you’ll get that refund.

The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak has caused a range of drastic hardships and inconveniences for individuals, large corporations, and small businesses alike. This unprecedented maneuver by the IRS postponing the payment deadline on federal income tax aims to alleviate those pressures for taxpayers across the country.

The process of filing for a regular tax extension also remains the same. According to People.com, The American Institute of CPAs is developing a list of individual states’ tax requirements.

