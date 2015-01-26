Which Would You Rather Have...
- more money
- more time
- better hair
- family members who do not have to be asked three times to empty the dishwasher
- 1) More money
- Pros: less stress, better jewelry
- Cons:certain friends and relations may ask to borrow from you, and you know how that goes
- 2) More time
- Pros: less constant rushing which, despite what your crazy–and apparently understimulated–husband tells you, really feels like it’s shortening your lifespan
- Cons: possible boredom
3) Better hair
Pros: less self-loathing
Cons: none that I can think of
- 4) Family members who do not have to be asked three times to empty the dishwasher
- Pros: cleaner kitchen, heightened (if delusional) sense of control over your life
- Cons:having to find something else to bicker about