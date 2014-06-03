What Never Fails to Make Real Simple Staffers Laugh?
Jacklyn Monk, Deputy Managing Editor
“The Honeymooners, The Jeffersons, my husband = on the floor laughing!”
Chelsea Renaud, Home Market Assistant
“My family’s favorite joke: ‘What did one math book say to the other?’ ‘I’ve got problems too.’”
Pamela Grossman, Copy Editor
“My own embarrassing situations and mistakes, but only once I’ve had time to recover. Some require several years.”
Kaitlyn Pirie, Reporter/Researcher
“The movie Elf never fails to make me laugh. Some of the things Buddy [Will Ferrell] says are just so silly I can’t help myself. A few examples: ‘I just like to smile. Smiling’s my favorite!’ ‘You did it! Congratulations! World’s best cup of coffee! Great job, everybody! It’s great to be here.’ ‘First we'll make snow angels for two hours, and then we’ll go ice skating, and then we’ll eat a whole roll of Toll House cookie dough as fast as we can, and then, to finish, we’ll snuggle.’”
Sarah Humphreys, Executive Editor
“The family Shih Tzu, Earl, sticking his head out the window of a moving car.”
N. Jamiyla Chisholm, Reporter/ Researcher
“The one thing that usually makes me laugh is the element of surprise. An unexpected punchline; a casual, seemingly sedate story that has a lewd twist; and, of course, YouTube videos of animals doing very human or silly things, such as Internet star kitty Henri the cat.”
Tanya Christian, Editorial Assistant
“I have a friend who remixes secular songs into gospel songs. Somehow the words just come to him without even thinking about it, and I find it so ridiculous that I laugh every single time.”
Ann Savarino, Executive Assistant to the Editor
“Call it nervous laughter, but I lose it if I see someone stumble—especially if it’s gymnastic in style—and, yes, fall. I laugh the hardest if it’s family.”
Alexandra Mooney, Senior Designer
“1. It’s sad to say, but fart jokes. Apparently I have the maturity of a 5 year old!
2. Three fabulously funny ladies: Tina, Amy, and Julia.
3. Almost anything David Sedaris has ever said or written.”
Brigitt Hauck, Associate Editor
“When I got my dog, Chloe, during my senior year of college, my parents tried their best to convince me otherwise. ‘It’ll end up with us,’ they said. Six years later Chloe still lives with my parents (You were right, Mom and Dad) but spins like a top, jumps up and down, and cries with excitement when I walk in the door. Her warm greeting never fails to make me laugh like a little kid.”
Benice Atufunwa, Assistant Producer
“My family always cracks me up. There are a lot of us, seven in all, and we’re all huge hams so someone always has something crazy to say.”
Alexis Bennett, Fashion Assistant
“I always laugh out loud when the pedicurist touches the bottom of my feet!”
Jenny Jin, Beauty Assistant
“I wish my sense of humor was more refined, but, really, what makes me laugh is anything corny or crass. I love silly puns and have been described by close friends as a ‘14-year-old-boy’ for the things I find amusing.”
Nancy Jo Iacoi, Photo Editor
“I have three sisters and they are my one true source of laughter. All being natural storytellers, sometimes all it takes is a look or a facial expression and it sets us off.”
Meredith Bogonovich, Photo Archivist
“When my boyfriend tries to ‘pop and lock.’ It’s a dance move, but not when he does it! Also, when my 8-month-old niece laughs or smiles. Really pretty much anything she does makes me laugh. She’s the cutest!”
Adriana Herdan, Fashion Assistant
“I always laugh when I overhear other people’s conversations on the subway. It’s amazing how funny some things sound when you catch them out of context!”
Rachel Stein-Christensen, Social Media Editor
“Every time I interact with a new animal, I find myself having a giggling fit. Who knew stingrays will pop out of the water to let you pet them, that pigs feel like bristly brooms, or that some old goats will only give you the time of day if you clap and cheer for their arrival?”
Didi Gluck, Beauty Director
“1. I’m a sucker for a pratfall. I pretty much laugh when anyone slips or falls. It’s horrible, I know.
2. Whenever I think of the time the guy sitting in front of me at the movie theater opened a one-pound bag of Reese’s Pieces by pulling at both sides of the bag simultaneously and Reese’s Pieces went flying in the air, showering down all over the people sitting around him (myself included).
3. My kids pulling the ‘unicorn’ face. It’s half sleazy salesman, half Jabba the Hutt, and totally bonkers.”
Stephen Johnson, Art Director
“I laugh every single time I watch [HBO TV series] Summer Heights High. Chris Lilley is a genius, and I have it on my phone and watch it often when I’m on the train. The people beside me must think I’m nuts.”
Alyce Jones, Senior Designer
“I love harmless prank videos; I always crack up. I love the Jim and Dwight pranks from the show The Office. Anything with Will Ferrell gets me every time! Also, Allstate Mayhem commercials are hilarious. And, of course, Stephen Johnson!”
Allison Chesky, Associate Fashion Market Editor
“When life imitates art: I love witnessing the outlandish expressions and priceless interactions between people, and especially love silly skits.”
Wendy Granger, Photo Editor
“I’ve had the same best friend since I was 5 years old, and pretty much anytime we reminisce about all the ridiculous things we’ve done in our lives I end up doubled over with laughter. She makes it even worse (better?) by always managing to laugh until she cries!”
Albert Young, Editorial Production Manager
“My dog sometimes feels that her morning walk is too short, so the moment we seem to be heading home she will grab a leg of my pants or shoestrings and pull in the opposite direction.”
Jenny Chang, Art Assistant
“Really terrible puns, Larry David, and, of course, farts.”
William van Roden, Art Director
“One of two things work every time: 1. When my dog discovers a bone or a toy in the yard and jumps like a bronco. 2. Retelling my father’s terrible puns (though I roll my eyes when I hear them from him).”
Rebecca Daly, Fashion Market Editor
“My little sister unearthed a Tumblr account called terriblerealestateagentphotos.com. I never knew something so banal could bring me so much joy.”
Philip Pissas, Associate Editorial Production Manager
“When I need a good laugh, I spend the entire day learning to sing and play the cheesiest pop song I can think of. Nothing beats the moment you’ve nailed something like ‘What Does the Fox Say,’ by Ylvis.”
Janet Kim, Senior Copy Editor
“If I’m being honest, what makes me laugh are arch, little sardonic quips—spoken in jest, of course. For example: ‘What is the one thing that always makes you laugh?’ ‘The misfortune of others.’ I repeat: spoken in jest.”
Victoria Sanchez-Lincoln, Fashion Director
“My 2½-year-old cracks me up all the time with the things she says and does. The best is her response when I reprimand her. She always says, ‘Shhh—quiet, Mami!’ It’s hard to keep a straight face, even though I’m mad.”
Casey Tierney Stenger, Photo Director
“My 5-year old, Harper, is a constant source of hilarity. Whether she’s discussing plans for her ‘fashional’ team at school or choreographing her favorite Katy Perry tune, the entire family is in stitches.”