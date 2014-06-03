“The movie Elf never fails to make me laugh. Some of the things Buddy [Will Ferrell] says are just so silly I can’t help myself. A few examples: ‘I just like to smile. Smiling’s my favorite!’ ‘You did it! Congratulations! World’s best cup of coffee! Great job, everybody! It’s great to be here.’ ‘First we'll make snow angels for two hours, and then we’ll go ice skating, and then we’ll eat a whole roll of Toll House cookie dough as fast as we can, and then, to finish, we’ll snuggle.’”