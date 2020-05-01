6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. From a collapsible, multi-use dish-drying rack to an easier-to-organize yard tool collection, these smart finds are here to make staying at home a little more pleasant.
1
Daily System – Essential Office Set
Now that everyone’s at home all day—every day—organization is a must. Keep track of meetings, school due dates, digital hangouts, paperwork, and more with this simple hanging organizing set. It has everything you need to better organize the family’s work space, and if you need more tools (think a chalkboard or corkboard), adding-on is easy.
To buy: $229; potterybarn.com.
2
Fiskars QuikFit Interchangeable Tool System
Streamline yard tool storage and organization with this multi-piece tool system, which includes a long handle and six different tool heads. It can serve as a rake (rake head pictured), a broom, a hoe, and more, while taking up one-fifth as much as space as a collection of all these tools.
To buy: From $15 per tool head and $18 for handle; fiskars.com.
3
Geekey Keychain Multi-Tool
Slide this small tool onto your keychain for an on-the-go life-saver: It has everything from a can opener to a screw driver tip, so you have the small tools you need for any small fix-it emergency on your person (or keyring) at all times.
To buy: $20; thegrommet.com.
4
Burrow Index Wall Shelves
This new launch from the minds behind the beloved Burrow sofa makes wall storage and decoration a breeze: The partitioned shelving unit can be mounted in just 15 minutes, with only eight screws and a renter-friendly installation method. Shelves can be adjusted, grouped together, and arranged for different looks and storage options, and with three available colors, there’s something for every living space.
To buy: From $325 for one shelving unit; burrow.com.
5
Five Two Over-the-Sink Drying Rack
Stowable and adjustable, this smart drying rack suits any size sink (and can virtually disappear when not in use). It has space for plates and other dishes to dry thoroughly—without getting the counter wet—and is made of silicone-coated stainless steel to support cookware of all sizes. When the dishes are clean, it can even double as a cooling rack, produce wash station, or trivet.
To buy: $45; food52.com.
6
Recover
With gyms closed and spin classes on hiatus, you may be turning to running, jogging, or long walks to get your heart pumping—and you may be experiencing aches and pains from a new (or infrequently used) form of exercise. Enter Recover, an app built to offer recovery plans, exercises, and tracking features to help you feel your best and keep running injury-free.