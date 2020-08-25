6 Steps Every Voter Should Take to Make Sure Their Vote Counts This Year

With all the news about delays at the post office—and many states shifting to mail-in voting—it’s important to keep deadlines in mind and plan ahead to make sure your vote arrives on time to be counted.

Some states, like New Jersey and Oregon, set up special ballot drop boxes at several locations so you can avoid the post office altogether, while every state that allows absentee or mail-in ballots lets you drop them off directly at the election official’s office in advance of the election. Many states are also offering some method for in-person early voting, if you want to get it done in advance of November 3 and don’t want to deal with a mail-in or absentee ballot.

If you’re using the mail to get your ballot in, experts recommend that you do it as early as possible (like the day your mail-in ballot arrives in the mail)—and see if your state is one of the many that allow you to check to make sure that your ballot arrived. That way, you can rest assured that you’ve done your part on election night.