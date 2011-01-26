5 Valentine’s Day-Inspired Problem-Solvers

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Real Simple’s mission, through its 10 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Heart Hole Punch

There are times when your standard-issue hole punch just won’t cut it. Put this heart-shaped version to work on party invites or homemade cards, or simply sprinkle the hearts on a tabletop for instant confetti.

To buy: $8, paper-source.com.

Heart-Shaped Egg Fry Rings

Is there really any better way to start the day than with eggs sunny-side up and oozing with love?

To buy: $15 for four, williams-sonoma.com.

Wilton Icing Writer

Don’t make a mess of your perfectly baked cake with illegible red goop (“I laue yav”??). Just squeeze Wilton’s round-tipped bottle and the icing (and words) will flow easily.

To buy: $3, surlatable.com.

Send a Sweetheart

Remember those colorful confections you once popped by the handful? This app lets you create your own message and send it to your valentine. (Unfortunately, no sugar rush follows.)

To buy: $1, itunes.apple.com.

Loofah Heart

With its fun shape and fine-textured fibers, this sponge makes tackling that stack in your sink so easy, you might have a change of heart about doing the dishes.

To buy: $6, spoonsisters.com.

By Real Simple