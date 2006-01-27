Turn Everyday Objects Into Still Lifes

By Maria Shollenbarger
Updated August 29, 2014
Gentl & Hyers
Humble groupings can become works of art in themselves. Try these ideas.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Group a Gallery of Photos

Gentl & Hyers

When displaying photographs, use frames of the same color and material, but vary the shapes and sizes. You can also mix color images with black-and-white, as the frames will unify the arrangement.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Select Complementary Shapes

Gentl & Hyers

Group similarly shaped items of various sizes and heights together, then add one vessel of a different shape, which will stand out from the rest.

3 of 6

Create a Thematic Cluster

Gentl & Hyers

Start with a piece of art, hung low on or propped against the wall above a mantel, a table, or a sideboard. Then include objects that echo the artwork’s theme and palette.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Combine Like Colors

Gentl & Hyers

Group together items of all shapes and sizes in different shades of a single color (an object whose interior is in the same color family, as shown, can count). Enlist wooden stands or hangers to display plates.

5 of 6

Display Common Types Together

Gentl & Hyers

Similar objects, like fancy food tins with bold graphics, merit a place on an exposed shelf when grouped together. Try this with antique clocks, perfume bottles or atomizers, or vintage watering cans.

6 of 6

Make a Natural Montage

Gentl & Hyers

Bring the outdoors inside, whether you’re inspired by the ocean (mix seashells, coral, sand dollars, and driftwood) or the woods (pine cones, branches, leaves, dried berries, and acorns).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Maria Shollenbarger