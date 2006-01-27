Turn Everyday Objects Into Still Lifes
Group a Gallery of Photos
When displaying photographs, use frames of the same color and material, but vary the shapes and sizes. You can also mix color images with black-and-white, as the frames will unify the arrangement.
Select Complementary Shapes
Group similarly shaped items of various sizes and heights together, then add one vessel of a different shape, which will stand out from the rest.
Create a Thematic Cluster
Start with a piece of art, hung low on or propped against the wall above a mantel, a table, or a sideboard. Then include objects that echo the artwork’s theme and palette.
Combine Like Colors
Group together items of all shapes and sizes in different shades of a single color (an object whose interior is in the same color family, as shown, can count). Enlist wooden stands or hangers to display plates.
Display Common Types Together
Similar objects, like fancy food tins with bold graphics, merit a place on an exposed shelf when grouped together. Try this with antique clocks, perfume bottles or atomizers, or vintage watering cans.
Make a Natural Montage
Bring the outdoors inside, whether you’re inspired by the ocean (mix seashells, coral, sand dollars, and driftwood) or the woods (pine cones, branches, leaves, dried berries, and acorns).