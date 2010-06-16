6 Time-Savers and Problem-Solvers

Consolidate all of your to-do lists for free at Producteev.com. Along with a daily or weekly e-mail digest of your to-dos—add tasks directly on the super-simple site or do it by e-mail or IM—you’ll receive an alert when a task’s deadline is approaching. Complete a task, and you’ll earn merit badges to display proudly on your virtual workspace. (For a fee, can be used by groups of four or more as well.)