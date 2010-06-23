6 Problem-Solvers
Last-Minute Party Planner
Should you decide, spur of the moment, to throw a barbecue on the Fourth, turn to Emily Post’s Great Get-Togethers. The book is chock-full of checklists, timelines, and recipes specific to the type of party (outdoor, holiday, children’s) so you can host your soiree with no stress.
To buy: $26, amazon.com.
Water Balloon Filler
Score one for the team in your next water balloon fight with the Pumponator. Created by a fourth grader (and who would know better about water balloons?) the portable filling station lets players reload quickly—without soaking the bathroom.
To buy: $20, dailygrommet.com.
Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurant Finder
Give the non–meat-eaters in your group a break from the usual fallbacks—garden salads and veggie burgers—and find vegetarian-friendly restaurants at happycow.net. Enter your hometown (or the city you’ll visit) and the site will pull up a constantly updated list of local veghead-loving dining establishments and customer reviews.
eBay Filter
If you like buying goods on eBay but prefer not to deal with a seller from far away (shipping from Europe doesn’t come cheap), use flippity.com to filter all the results for, say, an oak dresser listed by sellers in and around your ZIP code.
Reusable Produce Bags
Keep vegetables and fruits fresher longer in these breathable recycled-mesh bags, which let air circulate more freely than the plastic kind.
To buy: $16 for two standard and two large bags, bagthehabit.com.
Personal Shopper E-Mail
When it comes to designers or retail stores, you likely have your go-to few—which can put you in a fashion rut. Let the experts at ShopItToMe.com help you break out. Sign up for a free sale newsletter (which alerts you when your favorite designers get discounted) and then click “Recommendations” to see which other designers and stores the site thinks will match your taste.
