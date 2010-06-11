6 Time-Savers
Ticket Price Forecaster
If you’re dead set on seeing Dave Matthews or Lady Gaga perform this summer but want the best deal on tickets, check out SeatGeek.com. The site searches ticket marketplaces like StubHub and tracks how prices are trending. Should you wait to buy or purchase now for the best price? This site tells you. Use it for sporting events too.
Earphone Cord Wrangler
There are few things more annoying than a too-long earphone cord, which has an amazing ability to get tangled in your purse, on your jacket, or itself. Spare yourself the frustration and clip the magnetic Bird Magneat to your clothing or bag and neatly wrap the extra length around it.
To buy: $20, sfmoma.stores.yahoo.net.
Sand-Filtering Mat
Hitting the beach? Be sure to pack the CGear Sand-Free Multimat. Its dual-layer nylon weave sifts sand and dirt so it sinks through to the ground—and you don’t have to constantly shake or sweep the bits away.
To buy: $50 for a 6-foot by 6-foot mat, thevalueemporium.com.
Bug-Bite Decoder
As we head into full-on summer and your little ones spend more time exploring the outdoors, they may come home with a bug bite or sting. Go to KidsSkinHealth.org to find out which could be dangerous, how to spot an allergic reaction, and what steps to take to protect your children from future bites.
Car-Sharing Program
If you need an extra car for the weekend (visiting in-laws borrowed your ride for a day of sightseeing?), join Hertz’s new “pay-as-you-go car membership club,” Connect, to rent a car by the hour or day, up to a week (gas and GPS included). Enter the promo code “Real Simple” at connectbyhertz.com for a $75 driving credit; Hertz will also waive the $50 annual membership fee (you just have to pay a $25 application fee). Currently available in targeted cities and on various college campuses.
To join: connectbyhertz.com.
All-Purpose Remote
As if by magic, the i-Got-Control turns an iPhone, iPod Touch, or iPad into a universal remote that operates the TV, DVR, stereo system, and other A/V gadgets at home or anywhere else—even a hotel room.
To buy: $70, i-got-it.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month