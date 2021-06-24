Technology Tools That Literally Let You Buy Back Your Time

Productivity apps to prevent procrastination

The internet is a place where information and time are highly transactional. Online learning and e-courses are a great use of the internet, but dawdling on social media can take up more of our time than many of us would like to admit. Installing the Freedom app on your device means no more milling about-and certainly no more relying on willpower. Scheduled and automatic blocking of websites, pop-ups, and internet access means that you can't derail your day. Or, for a one-time fee of $39, you can download Cold Turkey internet blocker for life. Students can even get a 20 percent discount. Whether you're stuck on that novel you've been working on or the homework you were supposed to turn in a week ago, these apps are your friend.

Now, if the internet is blocked and you're still distracted, then double down on apps like Flora, Forest, and Tomato Timer, all of which adopt the Pomodoro productivity technique, invented in the 1980s. A sequence of 25 minute blocks of work are followed by short breaks to maximize concentration and ensure prompt task completion. Tried and true, this productivity technique is highly effective-and apps make it incredibly convenient to implement.