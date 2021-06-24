Technology Tools That Literally Let You Buy Back Your Time
You don't have to hire a human to outsource such dreaded work as cleaning house or preparing your taxes; you can invest in technology—apps, plug-ins, and settings—to buy back your precious time.
In fact, you can outsource practically everything that eats up your time-here are the best technology tools to choose from.
Fiverr and Fancy Hands for business
Create projects and business plans on sites like Fiverr, and then use U.S.-based virtual assistants Fancy Hands to reclaim all the time you would have spent making client reservations, checking business hours, or researching a topic that would have sent you down a rabbit hole. For as little as $5 per request, these time-consuming tasks can be completely delegated.
Veestro and Freshly for meal prep
Consider eliminating meal prep-one big task that most people associate with money, but is really an underestimated time suck. You might be able to get your food budget down to the cents, but for many people, this takes running around to different stores and coupon-clipping-literally a trade-off of time for money. Instead, ditch the grocery shopping, the cooking, and the dishwashing by buying pre-cooked meals from sites like Freshly and plant-based Veestro, both of which offer meal plans at less than $12 per plate. At that price, it is well worth the opportunity costs.
Productivity apps to prevent procrastination
The internet is a place where information and time are highly transactional. Online learning and e-courses are a great use of the internet, but dawdling on social media can take up more of our time than many of us would like to admit. Installing the Freedom app on your device means no more milling about-and certainly no more relying on willpower. Scheduled and automatic blocking of websites, pop-ups, and internet access means that you can't derail your day. Or, for a one-time fee of $39, you can download Cold Turkey internet blocker for life. Students can even get a 20 percent discount. Whether you're stuck on that novel you've been working on or the homework you were supposed to turn in a week ago, these apps are your friend.
Now, if the internet is blocked and you're still distracted, then double down on apps like Flora, Forest, and Tomato Timer, all of which adopt the Pomodoro productivity technique, invented in the 1980s. A sequence of 25 minute blocks of work are followed by short breaks to maximize concentration and ensure prompt task completion. Tried and true, this productivity technique is highly effective-and apps make it incredibly convenient to implement.
Calendly and Doodle for scheduling
As lovely as paper planners are, they can make tracking offline and online appointments difficult. Instead, free appointment scheduler apps like Calendly and Doodle spare us the never-ending email chains with the subject line "When can we all get together?" Too many of us have gotten trapped in the time vortex of coordinating schedules, suffered from the missed appointment ("oops, I forgot to put it on my calendar") or the time zone mix-ups that start a whole new litany of rescheduling requests to address the lapse.
The nuisance of scheduling can really add up for busy individuals and large households. Let these apps sync multiple online calendars and send text and inbox notifications, so you can hold onto both your time and your peace of mind.
Fitify, Alo Moves, and Nerd Fitness for home workouts
Online apps such as Fitify incentivize folks to stay in shape with home gyms-and cut out the drive to the fitness club. Not only does the app save on costly memberships, but it also cuts down on paid parking, gas refills, and time spent getting there.
The time savings is even further compounded by apps like Alo Moves, which combines meditation, yoga, and weightless workouts that most people would have to go to three separate locations to enjoy. Working out from home offers time and money savings-all you need is the discipline. Don't have any of that, either? Try the online coaches from Nerd Fitness, who will use an app to craft your exercise plan, track your progress, and count your calories-all commute-free.
Organize your money with Acorns, Stash, Chime, and more
There are lots of tech tools out there to help people invest. Stash, Acorns, and Chime are among the most popular. But before you try to grow your money, it's wise to keep track of how much is coming in and going out, when bills are due, and how much is siphoned off in fees. Mint offers alerts for credit card fees and low balances, which can eventually lead to more overdraft fees. Getting these timely messages can mean that a quick call to the bank can save sizable sums. You Need a Budget, better known as YNAB, offers a zero-based financial plan that doesn't just look back on what you spent; it also projects into the future. Taking just a few minutes to plan for payment delays or to set goals to build an emergency fund can equate to financial freedom.
Last, if you're self-employed, there's no time to waste in getting tools like Square or Freshbooks that track invoices and payment. Better yet, doing it right the first time can save immeasurable amounts in taxes and bookkeeping. The minimal time commitment to set up these money apps is well worth the return on investment.