How Do Women Spend Their Time?
Feeling a Little Short On Time?
It's no wonder. Modern day multitasking women have a lot on their plates.
Ever Hear of Free Time?
Instead of spending the bulk of their downtime partaking in leisurely activities, women are figuratively—and literally—carrying the load.
The Curse of Time Interrupted
Women need to define for themselves what quality downtime means to them personally.
The Endless Interruptions
Who and what are to blame? It's about time women start scheduling free time regularly.
Is Work At the Root of the Problem? Maybe Not.
Working women are holding their own when it comes to mastering the work/life balance. (Hello, Wonder Woman!)
So What's the Problem?
All too often in their free time, women aren't having fun.
What's More, You Don't Delegate
Although women think their partners are perfectly capable of the tasks...
Who Do Women Delegate To?
Women say they're more likely to delegate responsibilites to their childen.
Top 3 Jobs Not Worth Delegating
When it comes to handing jobs off, decorating, organizing, and managing the finances are off limits.
Getting the Kids Involved
Assigning daily or weekly chores are a great way to get the kids to pitch in around the house.
Yes, You Can Have More Free Time
But carving out some minutes requires learning to let go. Yes, you can do it.