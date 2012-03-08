How Do Women Spend Their Time?

By Real Simple
Updated April 04, 2012
Erin Jang
In a survey conducted by Real Simple and the Families and Work Institute, a leading nonprofit research organization, we asked 3,230 American women ages 25 to 54 about the who, what, when, and why concerning their free time.* Here are the eye-opening findings.* This survey, of a nationally representative sample of American women, was conducted online by Harris Interactive from October 24, 2011, to November 1, 2011.
Start Slideshow

1 of 11

Feeling a Little Short On Time?

Post Typography

It's no wonder. Modern day multitasking women have a lot on their plates.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Ever Hear of Free Time?

Post Typography

Instead of spending the bulk of their downtime partaking in leisurely activities, women are figuratively—and literally—carrying the load.

3 of 11

The Curse of Time Interrupted

Post Typography

Women need to define for themselves what quality downtime means to them personally.

Advertisement

4 of 11

The Endless Interruptions

Post Typography

Who and what are to blame? It's about time women start scheduling free time regularly.

5 of 11

Is Work At the Root of the Problem? Maybe Not.

Post Typography

Working women are holding their own when it comes to mastering the work/life balance. (Hello, Wonder Woman!)

6 of 11

So What's the Problem?

Post Typography

All too often in their free time, women aren't having fun.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 11

What's More, You Don't Delegate

Post Typography

Although women think their partners are perfectly capable of the tasks...

8 of 11

Who Do Women Delegate To?

Post Typography

Women say they're more likely to delegate responsibilites to their childen.

9 of 11

Top 3 Jobs Not Worth Delegating

Post Typography

When it comes to handing jobs off, decorating, organizing, and managing the finances are off limits.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 11

Getting the Kids Involved

Post Typography

Assigning daily or weekly chores are a great way to get the kids to pitch in around the house.

11 of 11

Yes, You Can Have More Free Time

Post Typography

But carving out some minutes requires learning to let go. Yes, you can do it.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple