6 Ways Social Media Websites Can Save You Time
Why Be Social?
It’s easy to get lost in a never-ending feed of tweets, photos, and status updates, but there’s good news: It’s not necessarily a waste of time. With the ability to connect instantly and a plethora of information at your fingertips, your favorite websites and apps can actually make your life a little easier. Here, six ways social media can even save you time.
Stay Informed
Twitter will tell you more than what your best friend had for dinner. The popular social network is an easy and quick way to browse headlines and the latest trending topics. Save interesting articles to Evernote or Instapaper to read them later.
Build a Local To-Do List
It’s fun to collect points and get special deals for checking in to your favorite places, but Foursquare lists also make it easy to remember all those restaurants and shops you’ve been meaning to try out. If you don’t want other people to see where you’re checking in, consider using an app like Matchbook which enables you to create a list without broadcasting your whereabouts.
Stay in Touch
Mobile apps, like Red Stamp make sending birthday cards, invitations, and thank you notes via social media (or snail mail!) a breeze.
Get People Together
Take advantage of the fact that everyone is on Facebook these days. Log on to seamlessly plan everything from your next book club meeting to your high school reunion.
Share Memories
Get Dinner on the Table
In a dinner rut? Use Pinterest to browse an endless supply of mouthwatering recipe ideas to find one your family will love. Might we suggest starting with Real Simple’s Weeknight Meals board?