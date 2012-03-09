What Would You Do With Extra Leisure Time?

Don’t hit the mall on a Saturday, when stores are the most packed, says Mark Ryski, the founder of HeadCount, a company that tracks retail analytics. “If you can go at, say, 10 a.m. on a Tuesday, you’ll get lots of assistance and have no lines,” he says. Not an option? Try Thursday night, when many malls extend their hours. (It’s busier but still better than the weekend.) “Plus, you’re less likely to encounter loud, large groups,” says Ryski. All the better for an experience that’s calming, not stressful.