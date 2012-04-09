How Do You Save Time in the Morning?

When we're all rushing to get out of the house in the morning, we don't crowd into the same corner of the house. Each night, the kids pack their backpacks and put them by the front door along with any musical instruments or sports equipment that they'll need for the next day. My purse and things that I'll need for work are placed on a chair in the dining room. My husband puts his laptop and backpack in the kitchen. Having our own "staging" areas saves time and eases morning stress.



—Anne H.