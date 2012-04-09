How Do You Save Time in the Morning?
Plan for the Day Ahead
I lay out my workout clothes the night before. While on my early morning run I think of my tasks for the day, how I might resolve any issues at work, and relieve any stress built up—all by 6:30 in the morning
—Jean T.
Slow-Cooker Solution
I make porridge overnight in a slow cooker so I wake up to a hot breakfast—cheaper than the instant microwave versions.
—Sara B.
Grab and Go
I get everything that I am going to need for the next day by the door so I can just grab and go. This includes my to-do list, shopping list, books I need to return to the library, and a big note to me if I really need to be reminded to do something. Keys and sunglasses go to the same spot every time I enter my home.
—Valencia C.
Pre-Shower Rituals
Our water heats very slowly, so I turn on the shower and go and make my bed. By the time it's hot, my bed looks terrific! Also, I brush out all the tangles in my long hair before I take a shower, so that brushing it out afterwards only takes seconds, and not the 10 minutes it used to take!
—Wendy H.
Make-Ahead Lunch
I make my lunch the night before and set my coffee maker to brew when I wake up! It makes mornings way more relaxing and stress-free!
—Becca S.
Space Smarts
When we're all rushing to get out of the house in the morning, we don't crowd into the same corner of the house. Each night, the kids pack their backpacks and put them by the front door along with any musical instruments or sports equipment that they'll need for the next day. My purse and things that I'll need for work are placed on a chair in the dining room. My husband puts his laptop and backpack in the kitchen. Having our own "staging" areas saves time and eases morning stress.
—Anne H.
Night Showers
I shower at night after the kids go to bed. It helps me relax after a busy and hectic day, and I can enjoy my only "me" time.
—Kathryn P.
Morning Focus
No TV, emails, or phones until the kids have gone to school...it's amazing how smoothly the morning goes without distractions.
—Ary E.
Sunday Strategy
On Sunday, I make a dozen hardboiled eggs and cook a package of bacon. I keep whole wheat tortillas and shredded cheese at work, so in the mornings I grab an egg or 2 and some bacon in a baggie, and then make myself a breakfast burrito when I get to work! Super simple, and easy to heat everything in the microwave at work for a minute. And delicious!
—Ariel B.