5 List Makers With a Twist
“I Will Do One Thing Today” Stickies, $2
Few things in life are more satisfying than crossing off every last item on a list. Get the feeling faster by listing just one. See? You’re almost done.
To buy: prettybitter.com.
Handy Handle Pad, $10
Wallet? Got it. Coupons? Yep. Grocery list? Uh-oh. Hang this pad on the front door and you’ll never be stuck in the supermarket wondering, "Did I need baking soda or powder?..."
To buy:bobsyouruncle.com.
Information Central Mouse Pad, $11
You’ll always have your list at hand when it’s written on Knock Knock’s tear-off mouse-pad sheets. They even give you a place to vent (see top-right corner).
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available, but you can find similar styles on broadwaypaper.com.
To-Do List Pad, $10.50
You multitask―so should your note paper. Write to-dos on the left side of this stylish pad, and use the perforated right side as a to-go shopping list.
To buy: mateoilasco.com.
List Me, Doodle Me Notepad, $10
This split-personality pad by Lobotome satisfies both sides of your brain. Doodle to get those creative juices flowing; cross off items to stay on task.
To buy:broadwaypaper.com.