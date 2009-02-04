5 List Makers With a Twist

By Real Simple
Updated December 29, 2009
Kate Sears
Staying organized is easy when you’re helped by clever tools.
“I Will Do One Thing Today” Stickies, $2

Few things in life are more satisfying than crossing off every last item on a list. Get the feeling faster by listing just one. See? You’re almost done.

To buy: prettybitter.com.

Handy Handle Pad, $10

Wallet? Got it. Coupons? Yep. Grocery list? Uh-oh. Hang this pad on the front door and you’ll never be stuck in the supermarket wondering, "Did I need baking soda or powder?..."

To buy:bobsyouruncle.com.

Information Central Mouse Pad, $11

You’ll always have your list at hand when it’s written on Knock Knock’s tear-off mouse-pad sheets. They even give you a place to vent (see top-right corner).

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available, but you can find similar styles on broadwaypaper.com.

To-Do List Pad, $10.50

You multitask―so should your note paper. Write to-dos on the left side of this stylish pad, and use the perforated right side as a to-go shopping list.

To buy: mateoilasco.com.

List Me, Doodle Me Notepad, $10

This split-personality pad by Lobotome satisfies both sides of your brain. Doodle to get those creative juices flowing; cross off items to stay on task.

To buy:broadwaypaper.com.

By Real Simple