8 Ways to Thank and Support Frontline and Essential Workers Right Now

As millions of Americans are quarantined at home during the coronavirus outbreak, many frontline and essential workers still have to go into work each day. Frontline workers, like doctors and nurses, as well as other essential workers, such as grocery store cashiers, mail carriers, social workers, bus drivers, sanitation workers, and many others, continue to work, putting themselves at risk.

If you have the luxury of being able to stay home during this time, you may be wondering what you can do to thank and support family, friends, and community members who continue to work during the crisis. Here are just a few ideas to start, from creative ways to express your thanks to sending meals to hospital staff. Most importantly: All of these ideas let you show your support, without leaving your house.

