8 Genius Products to Get You Through a Heat Wave

No matter how much you look forward to warm summer weather during the winter, nothing can prepare you for that first truly hot and sticky day. And when a heat wave rolls into town, it's (almost) enough to make you long for a snow day. Luckily, there are plenty of genius cooling products out there to keep you comfortable no matter how warm it gets outside.

First are the obvious gadgets and appliances, like tower fans and air conditioners. These seasonal products are essential for cooling down targeted areas of your home in the summer months. Then there are lesser-known products, such as this clever fan that's designed to fit under your bed to keep you cool as you sleep. If you typically run hot while sleeping, it's a total game changer.

Moreover, you can upgrade all of your sleep essentials to ensure a sweat-free night's rest. Think breathable, lightweight sheets and cooling pajamas. These can work wonders for keeping you cool throughout the night, especially when paired with an AC unit or fan.

Finally, you can stock up on cooling towels and frozen treats for when you're really in a pinch. They offer a quick fix to even the most unbearable heat, and are great to have on hand for the next time hot weather strikes.

If you're sweating your way through a heat wave right now, keep scrolling to shop eight smart products to cool you down this summer.