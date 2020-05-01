5 Things to Spring Clean This Season Besides Your Home

One way we can “clean up” our conversations, especially with kids, is by talking about people as individuals rather than as part of a group. You might think telling your daughter that girls like math is good because you’re countering a nefarious stereotype. But in fact, when you talk about girls as a category, you set up a structure that allows other stereotypes to seep in. Get in the habit of talking about individual strengths; describe one woman as great at math, another as great at something else.

Katherine D. Kinzler, PhD, is an associate professor of psychology at Cornell University and the author of How You Say It: Why You Talk the Way You Do—And What It Says About You ($28; amazon.com).