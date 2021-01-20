The Best Tools for Better Sleep, According to Real Simple Editors

When several testers independently said, “This blanket was like a warm hug,” we knew we were onto something. “I love the look and feel of this blanket,” one reviewer told us. “It looks like an expensive quilt, and I really enjoyed the smooth, cool feel of the fabric.” Another reviewer had never used a weighted blanket before and found it eye-opening that it improved his sleep. The 15-pound weight was deemed just right, and the bamboo-viscose material wicked away moisture. Plus, the company donates 10 percent of sales to organizations helping people without homes—making this a feel-good purchase in more ways than one.