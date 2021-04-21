A Morning Self-Care Routine to Start Your Day Off Right

If you find yourself feeling not quite ready to face the day, it might be time to shake up your morning routine. Simply host Haley Cairo starts her day with a little self-care that makes her feel better prepared to greet the day ahead. Her routine includes a healthy dose of sunshine, some journaling time, a matcha latte for an energy boost, and avoiding her smartphone so she isn't inundated with bad vibes. Consider adding some of these ideas to help you wake up happier.