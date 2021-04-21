A Morning Self-Care Routine to Start Your Day Off Right
Try these smart strategies to help set the stage for a happier, more productive day from Simply host Haley Cairo.
If you find yourself feeling not quite ready to face the day, it might be time to shake up your morning routine. Simply host Haley Cairo starts her day with a little self-care that makes her feel better prepared to greet the day ahead. Her routine includes a healthy dose of sunshine, some journaling time, a matcha latte for an energy boost, and avoiding her smartphone so she isn't inundated with bad vibes. Consider adding some of these ideas to help you wake up happier.
BFASU Ice Roller
Feel refreshed and ready to face the day (and help combat early morning swelling) with this cool ice roller.
Pure Matcha
Switch up your morning caffeine fix for a matcha latte, which offers antioxidants and vitamins along with the energy boost.
Chambray Blue Lined Notebook
Chronicle what you're grateful for, things you want to remember, or anything else you're inspired to write to help you start your day on a positive note.
Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock
Getting sunlight first thing in the morning can help regulate your circadian rhythm and energize you. If getting outside isn't possible (or you live in an area where cloudy days are more common), a sunrise alarm can help you get the same effect.