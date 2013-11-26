6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Quick Spray Window Washer
To get squeaky-clean, streak-free windows (without using any paper towels), use this handy tool to spray a fine mist of cleaning solution onto the glass, then wipe away dirt and grime with the attached machine-washable microfiber cloth.
To buy: $10, casabella.com.
Featured December 2013
BoxSox Reusable Gift Wrap
This reusable, stretchable cloth slips easily over boxes (and looks exactly like paper gift wrap), so all you need to do is pop on a bow and go. Set includes two cloth wraps—one to fit a small box and one to fit a large box.
To buy: $16 for two, reuseit.com.
Bento Cut and Prep Set
If you’re always rushing to get dinner on the table, use this bamboo cutting board to chop everything ahead of time. Store prepped ingredients in five measuring cups that nest inside the base.
To buy: $30, umbra.com.
Sheath Multifunction Scissors
Tuck this scissor’s second blade into the grip of its handle to transform it into a safe, quick-cutting, easy-to-use tool suitable for all your crafting needs—curling ribbon, opening packages, scoring paper, and more.
To buy: $11, quirky.com.
Sky Ready Germ Kit
Flying during flu season? This pack includes everything you need to guard against germs (disinfectant wipes, face mask, hand sanitizer, and vitamin C drink mix) and catch some zzz’s (eye mask and ear plugs), so you’ll arrive at your destination healthy, happy, and well-rested.
To buy: $16, flight001.com.
Gift Card Manager
If you have a host of gift cards taking up valuable real estate in your wallet, use this free app to digitize them. Simply enter the information on the back of the card into the app, and use your smartphone to redeem online or in-store. If you have an unused gift card, use the app to safely and securely “regift” it to a deserving friend.
