Introducing SendThanksNow: The Easiest Way to Send Virtual Thank You Gifts to Healthcare Heroes

Want to express gratitude for frontline doctors, nurses, and hospital staff, but don’t know the best way to do so? You’re not alone—but you’re not out of luck. You can now gift virtual tokens of appreciation directly through SendThanksNow.com, a seamless online donation platform dedicated to supporting our healthcare heroes, one thank you treat at a time. Just launched this week, the thoughtful charity portal allows anyone in the U.S. to send virtual thank you notes, or even small tokens of appreciation (think a fresh cappuccino, flowers, or lunch), to any individual worker or entire hospital team. This is not a huge charity that collects funds for giant institutions. Instead, its mission is to transfer your thanks straight to those who deserve it most.

Given the times, it’s hard not to feel helpless or even guilty staying at home while essential workers tirelessly fight the COVID-19 outbreak everyday. But while you can’t control this pandemic—or guarantee hospital and nursing home staff the vacations they deserve—SendThanksNow is an active reminder that small, yet meaningful ways to brighten someone’s day, even if it’s simply saying “thank you,” are a few clicks away.

This is exactly where SendThanksNow came from—the desire to empower those of us who want to express gratitude directly to those who deserve it, but aren’t sure which route to take. That, and of course an overwhelming urge to show essential medical staff some love (after all, 2020 has officially been dubbed The Year of the Nurse and Midwife by the World Health Assembly, according to the World Health Organization).

“Over the last few months, our country has really come together to pay it forward, give back, and honor those fighting on the frontlines—from food deliveries and coffee drops, to the daily 7 p.m. neighborhood thank you cheers,” says cofounder Adi Segal in a press release. “It was created to inspire and enable society to send their gratitude directly to those on the frontlines, in a simple and organized way. So far we’ve sent thanks to over 5,000 healthcare providers across New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.”

How does it work? Through the company's (ever-growing) national registry of thousands of nursing homes and hospitals across the U.S., you can quickly and easily search for individual loved ones, teams, or entire institutions. Once you choose a recipient, enter their email address, choose how many virtual “hearts” to send them (100 equals $1), and wait for the surprise to reach their inbox at 7 p.m. that night—aka, “thank you hour.” All hearts are redeemable for gift cards, whether it’s for a midday coffee pick-me-up or covering their next big grocery run.

The sweetest comment on the website proves just how far a gesture like this can go. One recipient, a hospital security guard in Chicago, said of his thank you hearts, "It feels like no one ever notices me. When a recent patient sent me Hearts, it gave meaning to my daily grind." With the spotlight understandably on medical pros right now, it's easy to forget the essential people who continue to play vital custodial, security, and maintenance roles—keeping patients and staff safe and healthy—throughout this time.