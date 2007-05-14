The Right Questions to Ask
The Dentist
You can tell a lot from the office: Is the receptionist friendly and knowledgeable about insurance and other essentials? Is the waiting room overflowing with patients, uh, waiting? Do you like the hygienist? But some answers need to come from the dentist directly.
What to Ask
- What can you do to make me feel calm? Can I listen to music or watch TV during procedures?
- What procedures are performed by the hygienist?
- How is that person supervised?
- Will you tell me whether a procedure you’re suggesting is essential or elective?
- Have you done this procedure before? How many times? With what results?
- Are you a member of any professional associations?
The Boss
Knowing what is important to your boss may affect how you’ll do at a company or in a particular department. Her surroundings can tell you a lot, too, like whether she’s serious (door closed, pristine office) or more relaxed (open door, pictures of her kids and dog on her desk).
What to Ask
- How often do you like your team to check in?
- How will my work be evaluated? And how often?
- How often do reviews occur?
- Besides performance, how are compensation and bonuses determined?
- What opportunities will I have for career advancement?
- Could you describe what a typical day would be like in this job? What percentage of my day is likely to be filled with meetings?
- Is there a formal system of mentoring here?
A Politician
For information on donors, past speeches, and public statements from any politician in your district, go to the nonpartisan website votesmart.org and search by ZIP code. But if you get a chance to quiz a local candidate in person―say, at a community meeting or at your bus stop when he’s handing out flyers―try these ideas.
What to Ask
- What do you consider to be the number one issue affecting our community?
- What will you do to address it?
- What will your goals be if you’re elected?
- What steps will you take to ensure you meet your goals?
- How do you feel about (issue X)?
- During your last campaign, you were a big supporter of (issue X), but you cut funding in this area. Why?
- How will you bridge the partisan gap and work across party lines?
A Kennel Employee
Take your dog on one or two visits to the kennel before booking to see how he reacts to the caregivers. Drop by unexpectedly on one occasion so you can see whether the kennel was just putting on a show during your scheduled visit.
What to Ask
- What will the dog’s day be like, hour by hour? When is she taken outside? How many times? When will she eat?
- How much interaction will she have with the other dogs?
- Is there an extra charge for individual playtime?
- Who will be working with my dog? How many people will my pet interact with during the day?
- What will you do if she gets sick?
- Will I receive a record of what she has done during the day?
- Do you supply the food and the treats for the dogs, or should we send hers along?
- Which local veterinarians refer clients to you?
A Financial Planner
Any money manager can call himself a financial planner. Check with the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (cfp.net) to see whether yours is certified, which indicates that he or she has a specific level of experience and training.
What to Ask
- How long have you been a financial planner? How many clients do you have?
- What experience do you have in the specific area I need help with?
- How do you get paid? On a fee-only basis or by commission?
- Are you affiliated with a bank or a mutual fund? Will you be pushing the company’s products?
- Do you get paid for referrals (to lawyers, accountants, etc.)?
- Will we meet just once, or will we have an ongoing consultation?
- Do you work by phone or only in person?
- Will you offer investing options or just one recommendation?
- Will I meet with you personally or with one of your colleagues?
A Housecleaner
Before you give someone access to your home, get to know the potential employee’s past. And don’t make any final hires until you have met your cleaner, because a gut reaction goes a long way.
What to Ask
- Do you bring your own equipment and cleaning supplies, or will I provide them?
- Will you ever bring someone to clean with you?
- What if you’re sick? Will you send someone else, or will I have to wait until your next scheduled visit?
- Do you have a green card or a work visa? (Ask this if you’re not hiring from an agency.)
- Are you bonded and insured with liability coverage? (If not, check with your insurance company to see what your coverage is.)
- How do you like to be contacted? On the phone? In a note?
- Could I talk to other people you’ve cleaned for?
- How often do you plan to clean things like the refrigerator? Drapes? Windows? Baseboards?
Your Child's Teacher
Personally inquire about the teacher’s background. You’ll learn more about her character this way than by judging her credentials on paper. If the school doesn’t allow you to choose a teacher, at least find out what she expects from you and your child.
What to Ask
- How did you get into teaching? What do you like about it?
- What’s on the curriculum? What activities do you do?
- What does my child need to take to class?
- Will my child be taking any standardized tests this year? If so, how can I help him prepare?
- What are your expectations for my child? What improvements or achievements do you hope to see in him this year?
- How are the kids assessed? Solely by testing or by effort and participation?
- How are students disciplined?
- How and when can I contact you with questions or concerns?
Your Fiancé
You may think you know everything about each other, but you could be surprised when it gets down to the nitty-gritty. And some studies show that couples whose marriages last are not necessarily more alike than couples who split up―they’re just better at managing conflict.
What to Ask
- How will we handle finances? Who will make those decisions? Are you in any debt?
- Who is going to do what around the house?
- How will your parents and siblings fit into our life? How often will we see them? Do you see your parents living with us one day?
- Do you want children? How many? Do you want religion to be a part of their lives? Do you think one of us should stay home full-time? And who should that be?
- How often do you see us having sex?
- Would you go to a marriage-education class? What about future therapy if we need help?
Your Doctor
You’re not choosing just a doctor; you’re also choosing a doctor’s office, so ask about the staff, too. And call your state medical-board office (go to fsmb.org for a national directory) to find out whether the doctor is board certified in the particular treatment you’re seeking. That means: If you need cancer treatment, make sure he’s not a board-certified podiatrist. (This has happened.)
What to Ask
- What’s the usual waiting time in your office? What’s your policy on emergency visits?
- How many times have you performed (procedure X)?
- How do you feel about patients seeking second opinions?
- Can I speak to previous patients who had successful procedures?
- Who answers questions after I leave the office? Will you be available, or will I have to speak to a nurse or an assistant?
- Do I have to go somewhere else for blood work?
A Potential Neighbor
Planning to buy or rent a new place? Talk to a neighbor or two to find out about the area but also to see if you want to live next door to these folks. You can tell a lot from their reaction to your questions. (Do you think I need an alarm system? “Nah. My vicious 100-pound Rottweiler has it covered.”)
What to Ask
- How do you like living here? What are the other neighbors like?
- Is there a home owners’ association in the area I can be a part of? Are most people involved in it? What community issues is it working on right now?
- Are there any neighborhood rules, like about parking or yard maintenance, for instance?
- Have you ever had any trouble with crime around here? Has your place ever been burglarized?
- Is this a block-party kind of place, or do people pretty much keep to themselves?
- Do dog owners in the area put their dogs on leashes or let them roam free?
A Therapist
Before you pay for therapy, request a free, short face-to-face or phone consultation to be sure you’re comfortable with the therapist. If he refuses, do you really want a therapist who is this inflexible? Also, therapy is a two-way street, so you should both want to see if it’s a good fit.
What to Ask
- Do you specialize in (issue X)? (Say, marriage or addiction.)
- How have you worked to solve it in the past? Can you give me examples of what you did?
- Do you focus on brief or long-term therapy? How long do you generally see a patient?
- What type of therapy do you practice? What’s your approach?
- How do you assess if I’m progressing?
- Can I get in touch with you between visits? What about in an emergency or after hours?
- Do you take insurance? Do you offer a sliding scale?
- What if I miss an appointment? Do I have to pay?
A Babysitter or Nanny
Ask open-ended questions about how the sitter or nanny would handle specific scenarios at home. And review her references yourself, even if she has been approved by an agency that checks referrals.
What to Ask
- Why do you like caring for children? How did you get into it?
- What would you do if the baby didn’t stop crying or wouldn’t eat?
- What would you do if a child threw food at you? How would you react or discipline her?
- Are you trained in child or infant safety, first aid, and CPR?
- How will you and I communicate? By phone? Will you leave me written notes about what happened during the day?
- What’s your plan if there’s an emergency?
- What if you’re sick or your kids are sick and you can’t make it?
- Can I talk to other people you have worked for?