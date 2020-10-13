Reasons for Hope in America: 17 Reasons We’re Optimistic

When last spring’s marches began, I was deep in quarantine with my husband, babies, and dog—making meals, cleaning the kitchen, baking bread. It was pretty Amish. I hadn’t been home full-time with my twins since they were born in early 2019, and I felt like I was snorkeling: At first it was like, “This is so beautiful!” But also? Overwhelming!

As people started to march in memory of George, Breonna, Ahmaud, and too many others, I was sad and happy and frightened all at once. It’s frustrating when you want to get out there but, oh yeah, there’s that little virus that’s killing everyone. When I found out there’d be a march on City Island, the Bronx neighborhood where I live, I knew we had to go. It was being led by a priest, and it would be peaceful and prayerful.

I marched while pushing the kids in their stroller—we’re fighting for our families; we should be able to bring them. Luckily for me, it was nap time, so my little chicken nuggets were dreaming, hopefully for a better America. My husband is Dutch and didn’t know what to expect at a protest. I couldn’t quite explain it to him—how essential it is to scream for justice with perfect strangers in a public place. You feel less alone, knowing you all want change. It’s bigger and more import- ant than a hashtag. This time around, I saw more white people out there than ever, and I am so here for that. We need allies.

If you feel like you don’t know how to march, let me help: Go with a friend. Go on the early side (things might get turnt up later on). Make a sign to get your message across. And if marching isn’t your thing, because of social anxiety or, um, Covid? Yeah, girl—that’s OK. Donate your time and money and volunteer to do cleanup the morning after.

During our march, I took a lot of pictures so my family could remember it—that time we hunkered down together in the abyss of the unknown and got to know one another on a deeper level. That time my babies went to a protest while napping and woke up because their parents and neighbors were chanting, “No justice, no peace!” I hope these photos will inspire them to show up, stand up, and stomp for what’s right in

the world.

Michelle Buteau is an actor and comedian. Her memoir, Survival of the Thickest, will be published in December.