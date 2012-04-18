6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Folding Clip Dryer
Stop putting your bras through the wringer: Attach this 14-clip folding hanger to any rod to keep hand-washed delicates high until they’re nice and dry. The rustproof aluminum rail is sturdy enough to hold even a soaking-wet pair of jeans.
To buy: $22, oxo.com.
Stylus for Touchscreens
Are your fingertips waging a smear campaign on your touchscreen? Tap away with one of these colorful styluses and keep any tablet or smartphone smudge-free.
To buy: $15, griffintechnology.com.
Kissue Refill Packets
This petite tube of hankies is something to sneeze at: It fits perfectly into most car cup holders, so you can blow your runny nose on the go.
To buy: $22 for four plus a refill, kissucorps.com.
The Magic Tap
A gallon of juice is heavy lifting for young biceps—and some older ones, too. Attach this battery-operated dispenser to a jug or a large bottle and you’ll get a steady stream when you press a glass to its nozzle.
To buy: $20, themagictap.com.
Labelworks Label Printer
Whether you need a motivational organizing tool or you’re already a label-making addict, your life is about to change. The deluxe Epson LabelWorks 300 prints tags in 14 fonts, with more than 300 symbols and drawings and 75 decorative borders. Pretty perfect.
To buy: $50, epson.com.
Farmigo.com
It’s easy to eat green(s) with this site, which connects users to local farms that offer weekly or monthly produce deliveries by subscription. Just sign up and collect your bounty at a nearby location. Need something to go with all that spinach and squash? Certain farms offer additional items, like hickory bacon and maple syrup, to sweeten the lot.
