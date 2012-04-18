6 Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Levi Brown
Real Simple’s mission, through its 12 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Folding Clip Dryer

Levi Brown

Stop putting your bras through the wringer: Attach this 14-clip folding hanger to any rod to keep hand-washed delicates high until they’re nice and dry. The rustproof aluminum rail is sturdy enough to hold even a soaking-wet pair of jeans.

To buy: $22, oxo.com.

Featured April 2012

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Stylus for Touchscreens

Levi Brown

Are your fingertips waging a smear campaign on your touchscreen? Tap away with one of these colorful styluses and keep any tablet or smartphone smudge-free.

To buy: $15, griffintechnology.com.

3 of 6

Kissue Refill Packets

Levi Brown

This petite tube of hankies is something to sneeze at: It fits perfectly into most car cup holders, so you can blow your runny nose on the go.

To buy: $22 for four plus a refill, kissucorps.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

The Magic Tap

Levi Brown

A gallon of juice is heavy lifting for young biceps—and some older ones, too. Attach this battery-operated dispenser to a jug or a large bottle and you’ll get a steady stream when you press a glass to its nozzle.

To buy: $20, themagictap.com.

5 of 6

Labelworks Label Printer

Levi Brown

Whether you need a motivational organizing tool or you’re already a label-making addict, your life is about to change. The deluxe Epson LabelWorks 300 prints tags in 14 fonts, with more than 300 symbols and drawings and 75 decorative borders. Pretty perfect.

To buy: $50, epson.com.

6 of 6

Farmigo.com

farmigo.com

It’s easy to eat green(s) with this site, which connects users to local farms that offer weekly or monthly produce deliveries by subscription. Just sign up and collect your bounty at a nearby location. Need something to go with all that spinach and squash? Certain farms offer additional items, like hickory bacon and maple syrup, to sweeten the lot.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple