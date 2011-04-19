6 Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated April 27, 2011
Jose Picayo
Real Simple’s mission, through its 10 years, has been to make your life easier with smart finds like these.
LAQA & Co. Nail-Polish Pen

Remember when you were five and used a marker to “paint” your nails? This easy-to-use polish pen, in a palette of eight pretty colors, is just as much fun but yields more grown-up results.

To buy: $15, laqaando.com.

Joseph Joseph Garlic Rocker

Rock this little number back and forth over a peeled clove to get instant garlic paste–without hands that smell like they did all the work.

To buy: $15, josephjoseph.com.

Yardsaletreasuremap.com

Type in your ZIP code and Yardsaletreasuremap.com will comb Craigslist for all the upcoming tag sales in your neighborhood. Add your address for a personalized itinerary with sale-to-sale driving directions.

Wine Wipes

Love the vino but hate the purple tint on your lips and teeth? These cloths use all-natural hydrogen peroxide and baking soda to erase stains in seconds, and the mirrored lid lets you touch up discreetly.

To buy: $7 for 20, winewipes.com.

The North Face Stow-n-Go Sports Bra

Two interior compartments are lined to securely and comfortably hold keys, a gym card, and cash, so you can skip the locker room and hit the ground running.

To buy: $35, thenorthface.com.

Spoonflower.com

Instead of buying new fabric to make curtains or pillows and then realizing it matches absolutely nothing at home, design your own material. Upload a pattern or image at Spoonflower.com, then choose from seven types of cloth. To try before you buy, order a custom swatch first for five bucks.

