6 Items to Simplify Your Life
LAQA & Co. Nail-Polish Pen
Remember when you were five and used a marker to “paint” your nails? This easy-to-use polish pen, in a palette of eight pretty colors, is just as much fun but yields more grown-up results.
To buy: $15, laqaando.com.
Joseph Joseph Garlic Rocker
Rock this little number back and forth over a peeled clove to get instant garlic paste–without hands that smell like they did all the work.
To buy: $15, josephjoseph.com.
Yardsaletreasuremap.com
Type in your ZIP code and Yardsaletreasuremap.com will comb Craigslist for all the upcoming tag sales in your neighborhood. Add your address for a personalized itinerary with sale-to-sale driving directions.
Wine Wipes
Love the vino but hate the purple tint on your lips and teeth? These cloths use all-natural hydrogen peroxide and baking soda to erase stains in seconds, and the mirrored lid lets you touch up discreetly.
To buy: $7 for 20, winewipes.com.
The North Face Stow-n-Go Sports Bra
Two interior compartments are lined to securely and comfortably hold keys, a gym card, and cash, so you can skip the locker room and hit the ground running.
To buy: $35, thenorthface.com.
Spoonflower.com
Instead of buying new fabric to make curtains or pillows and then realizing it matches absolutely nothing at home, design your own material. Upload a pattern or image at Spoonflower.com, then choose from seven types of cloth. To try before you buy, order a custom swatch first for five bucks.
