6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Joseph Joseph Nest Utensils
Four essential kitchen utensils nestle neatly into a stand that doubles as a ladle to make cooking clean and hassle-free.
To buy: $25, josephjoseph.com.
Featured April 2012
Letter Holder Magnet
Hang this three-compartment organizer on your refrigerator for providing easy access to bills, invitations, and even favorite recipes. Available in four colors.
To buy: $33, mollaspace.com.
Cape View Screen Cleansing Towelettes
Stash a packet of these handy towelettes in your purse so it’s easy to keep your shades and electronics germ—and smudge-free.
To buy: $5 for 15, staywellkept.com.
Hydro Bone Dog Toy
If you're hitting the park with Fido, be sure to pack the proper warm-weather essentials. Simply soak this rubber bone in water and toss it to your four-legged friend so he'll stay well–hydrated all day long.
To buy: $10, hugspetproducts.com.
Furniture Overlays
Want to give an old piece of furniture a brand new look? For an instant transformation, apply one of these lightweight, decorative panels to walls, windows, furniture and other surfaces in your home. Available in a variety of styles and sizes.
To buy: Starting at $9, myoverlays.com.
Be a Better Book Club Leader
If your book club is light on the discussion and heavy on the gossip, then invite this app to your next meeting. Complete with reading guides and discussion questions for hundreds of new and classic books, your group will be back on track in no time. Bonus: Get bestseller lists and hostess tips to help make planning your next meeting as easy as A-B-C.
To buy: $3, itunes.com.
