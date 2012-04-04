6 Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated April 05, 2012
josephjoseph.com
Real Simple’s mission, through its 12 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Joseph Joseph Nest Utensils

josephjoseph.com

Four essential kitchen utensils nestle neatly into a stand that doubles as a ladle to make cooking clean and hassle-free.

To buy: $25, josephjoseph.com.

Featured April 2012

Letter Holder Magnet

mollaspace.com

Hang this three-compartment organizer on your refrigerator for providing easy access to bills, invitations, and even favorite recipes. Available in four colors.

To buy: $33, mollaspace.com.

Cape View Screen Cleansing Towelettes

staywellkept.com

Stash a packet of these handy towelettes in your purse so it’s easy to keep your shades and electronics germ—and smudge-free.

To buy: $5 for 15, staywellkept.com.

Hydro Bone Dog Toy

hugspetproducts.com

If you're hitting the park with Fido, be sure to pack the proper warm-weather essentials. Simply soak this rubber bone in water and toss it to your four-legged friend so he'll stay well–hydrated all day long.

To buy: $10, hugspetproducts.com.

Furniture Overlays

myoverlays.com

Want to give an old piece of furniture a brand new look? For an instant transformation, apply one of these lightweight, decorative panels to walls, windows, furniture and other surfaces in your home. Available in a variety of styles and sizes.

To buy: Starting at $9, myoverlays.com.

Be a Better Book Club Leader

itunes.com

If your book club is light on the discussion and heavy on the gossip, then invite this app to your next meeting. Complete with reading guides and discussion questions for hundreds of new and classic books, your group will be back on track in no time. Bonus: Get bestseller lists and hostess tips to help make planning your next meeting as easy as A-B-C.

To buy: $3, itunes.com.

By Real Simple