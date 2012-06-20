8 Items to Simplify Your Life
Chick-a-Dee Smoke Detector
Surely the world’s most charming smoke detector, the 6.5 inch Chick-a-Dee mounts to the ceiling and sounds an 85-decibel alarm (a sweet little chirp it’s not) when you need to fly the coop.
To buy: $79, amazon.com.
American Flag Toothpicks
Pulling together a last-minute Fourth of July barbecue? Take a typical appetizer platter a little more festive (and a lot more patriotic) with these seasonal toothpick toppers.
To buy: $3 for 100, paper-source.com.
Large Citronella Candle Pot
Mosquitoes? Not at your backyard bash. When company is coming, opt for a soy-citronella candle that is stylishly concealed in a glazed terracotta vessel.
To buy: $24, anthropologie.com.
Turtle Moon Health Herbal Insect Repellant
Does your compassion for living creatures fall by the wayside when it comes to buzzing, biting pests? Outsmart them this summer in an all-natural way. This pesticide-free, plant-based repellant can be sprayed directly on clothes (that's right: no stains) so your family can enjoy the great outdoors itch-free.
To buy: $12, turtlemoonhealth.com.
Snowcone Papers
Hosting an outdoor get-together can be festive without all the fuss. Brighten up the party scene and serve munchies (fries, veggie sticks, ice cream) in these colorful and disposable paper cones.
To buy: $5 for 50, crateandbarrel.com.
OllyBottle
Next time you decide to take Fido on a long hike, remember he gets thirsty too. Not only is this BPA-free plastic water bottle easy for you to take a swig from, but it also turns into a dog dish so you can both sip while on the go.
To buy: $13, shopatron.com.
Stars and Stripes Wooden Forks
Gone are the days of plain and boring disposable utensils. This pack of wooden forks have just enough flair for your Fourth of July table.
To buy: $10 for 20, shopsweetlulu.com.
Presentify.me
This site turns bargains from daily-deal purveyors, like Groupon and Living Social, into gift cards that make fantastic presents. Use a voucher you’ve already purchased but haven’t redeemed (yes, that means regifting the coupon for that hot-stone massage you never had time for). Or you can even search for one by category and location (for instance, dining deals in Washington, D.C.).
