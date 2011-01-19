6 Problem-Solvers

January 27, 2011
James Wokcik
Real Simple’s mission, through its 10 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Microwave Popcorn Popper

James Wokcik

Get set for Super Bowl snacking. Pour kernels into this vessel made of resilient laboratory glass, place the desired amount of butter in the lid (bonus: works without butter, too), and pop in the microwave. Fluffy, natural popcorn without the bag.

To buy: $21, vat19.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Mini Prep Knives

James Wokcik

Small (about seven inches) but mighty (made of high-carbon Japanese steel), these tough tools have chops. They deftly tackle herbs, garlic, small vegetables, and more. Available in six colors.

To buy: $14 each, factorydirect2you.com.

3 of 6

Medicine Reminder App

itunes.apple.com

Because Mom is not there to remind you, Dosecast signals when it’s time to take your meds.

To buy: $5 (after a free trial), itunes.apple.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Peephole Tissue Box

James Wokcik

Made of Japanese Hinoki cypress (which has bacteria-resistant properties), this sleek cardboard-box alternative lets you see when you need to restock.

To buy: $45, dwr.com.

5 of 6

Pawfect Heating Pad

James Wokcik

Zap one of these petite (six-inch to eight-inch) lavender-infused, wheat-filled warmers in the microwave for two minutes and—hot diggity dog!—enjoy up to two hours of relief.

To buy: $40 each, etsy.com/shop/showpony.

6 of 6

Rent Maternity Clothes

James Wokcik

Wish your pregnancy wardrobe were more well-rounded? Have a special event to go to but hate to spend a lot on something you may wear only once? Rent the latest styles for one-week intervals at rentmaternitywear.com, which offers on-trend options from a variety of designers, like Olian Maternity and Maternal America. Dresses, including formal ones, run $35 to $70, with more than half the inventory renting for $50 or less.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next