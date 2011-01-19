6 Problem-Solvers

Wish your pregnancy wardrobe were more well-rounded? Have a special event to go to but hate to spend a lot on something you may wear only once? Rent the latest styles for one-week intervals at rentmaternitywear.com, which offers on-trend options from a variety of designers, like Olian Maternity and Maternal America. Dresses, including formal ones, run $35 to $70, with more than half the inventory renting for $50 or less.



