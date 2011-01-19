6 Problem-Solvers
Microwave Popcorn Popper
Get set for Super Bowl snacking. Pour kernels into this vessel made of resilient laboratory glass, place the desired amount of butter in the lid (bonus: works without butter, too), and pop in the microwave. Fluffy, natural popcorn without the bag.
To buy: $21, vat19.com.
Mini Prep Knives
Small (about seven inches) but mighty (made of high-carbon Japanese steel), these tough tools have chops. They deftly tackle herbs, garlic, small vegetables, and more. Available in six colors.
To buy: $14 each, factorydirect2you.com.
Medicine Reminder App
Because Mom is not there to remind you, Dosecast signals when it’s time to take your meds.
To buy: $5 (after a free trial), itunes.apple.com.
Peephole Tissue Box
Made of Japanese Hinoki cypress (which has bacteria-resistant properties), this sleek cardboard-box alternative lets you see when you need to restock.
To buy: $45, dwr.com.
Pawfect Heating Pad
Zap one of these petite (six-inch to eight-inch) lavender-infused, wheat-filled warmers in the microwave for two minutes and—hot diggity dog!—enjoy up to two hours of relief.
To buy: $40 each, etsy.com/shop/showpony.
Rent Maternity Clothes
Wish your pregnancy wardrobe were more well-rounded? Have a special event to go to but hate to spend a lot on something you may wear only once? Rent the latest styles for one-week intervals at rentmaternitywear.com, which offers on-trend options from a variety of designers, like Olian Maternity and Maternal America. Dresses, including formal ones, run $35 to $70, with more than half the inventory renting for $50 or less.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail