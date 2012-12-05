6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Chalkboard Napkin Rings
If you have visions of elves helping you with your holiday hosting duties, then you’re in luck. These clever chalkboard napkin rings make it easy to personalize each place setting, so you can focus on the things that really matter—you know, like getting the food on the table.
To buy: $15 for four, markandgraham.com.
Popptags
Wondering what the secret is to making your bottle of Pinot stick out from all the rest? Impress the holiday hostess with an unexpected presentation. Make a statement by dressing your bottle with one of these humorous, letterpressed tags.
To buy: $10 for three, popptags.com.
Helmet Huggers
Headed for the slopes this winter? This sleek helmet cover transforms your safety gear into a fashionable accessory, so you can stay out of harm’s way without sacrificing style.
To buy: $48, helmethuggers.com.
Luggage Freshener
When traveling this season, trust that your clothes will be smelling crisp and clean: Simply place this scented disc in your luggage and try to enjoy that journey on plane, train, or automobile.
To buy: $8 for three, flight001.com.
Bheestie Bag
Whether you and your camera were caught in the rain or your phone slipped into the sink (while you were soaking the piles of dirty dishes), this miracle-worker will help bring your device back to life. Just drop wet electronics into the bag, seal it, and let dry.
To buy: $18, bheestie.com.
Zap Any Stain
Red wine spilled on your linen tablecloth? Lipstick blemish on your favorite blouse? Not to worry. Whether you’re at home or on the go, this free app provides tips and tricks to remove dozens of tough stains.
