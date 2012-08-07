6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Mini Lunch Notes
What's the only thing sweeter than a homemade lunch? An unexpected note that is packed along with it. If you’re short on time in the morning, use these colorful cards and silly stickers to jot a quick hello to your favorite student.
To buy: $10, chroniclebooks.com.
Featured August 2012
Chef’n Ice Cracker
Do you prefer serving your favorite watermelon-mint cooler over crushed ice? Turn those oversized cubes into pebbles or shards by simply tapping the ice cold chunks with this stainless steel wand.
To buy: $15, williams-sonoma.com.
People Towels Reusable Hand Towels
Spare that extra napkin and tuck this 100–percent organic cotton towel into your little one’s lunch box. Not only are these eco-friendly and reusable, but the fun animated designs are bound to bring a smile while she’s cleaning up her sticky fingers. Ten styles available.
To buy: $6.50, reuseit.com.
Page’Ups
Anything that makes typing notes a little easier gets an A+. This clever plastic desk accessory holds up to 15 sheets of paper, so you can read and type simultaneously. Available in pink, green, and black.
To buy: $8, containerstore.com.
Food Markers
Keep tabs on the items in your refrigerator with these helpful fill-in labels. They're already categorized (chicken, beef, takeout), which makes it easy to identify leftovers past their prime.
To buy: $6, seejanework.com.
Locker Cup
This mesh organizer magnetically adheres to locker doors, so your star student can easily grab school supplies when he's racing to make it to class.
To buy: $5, boarddudesdirect.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month