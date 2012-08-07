6 Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated August 08, 2012
chroniclebooks.com
Real Simple’s mission, through its 12 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Mini Lunch Notes

What's the only thing sweeter than a homemade lunch? An unexpected note that is packed along with it. If you’re short on time in the morning, use these colorful cards and silly stickers to jot a quick hello to your favorite student.

To buy: $10, chroniclebooks.com.

Chef’n Ice Cracker

Do you prefer serving your favorite watermelon-mint cooler over crushed ice? Turn those oversized cubes into pebbles or shards by simply tapping the ice cold chunks with this stainless steel wand.

To buy: $15, williams-sonoma.com.

People Towels Reusable Hand Towels

Spare that extra napkin and tuck this 100–percent organic cotton towel into your little one’s lunch box. Not only are these eco-friendly and reusable, but the fun animated designs are bound to bring a smile while she’s cleaning up her sticky fingers. Ten styles available.

To buy: $6.50, reuseit.com.

Page’Ups

Anything that makes typing notes a little easier gets an A+. This clever plastic desk accessory holds up to 15 sheets of paper, so you can read and type simultaneously. Available in pink, green, and black.

To buy: $8, containerstore.com.

Food Markers

Keep tabs on the items in your refrigerator with these helpful fill-in labels. They're already categorized (chicken, beef, takeout), which makes it easy to identify leftovers past their prime.


To buy: $6, seejanework.com.

Locker Cup

This mesh organizer magnetically adheres to locker doors, so your star student can easily grab school supplies when he's racing to make it to class.

To buy: $5, boarddudesdirect.com.

By Real Simple