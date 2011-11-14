6 Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated November 16, 2011
Real Simple’s mission, through its 11 years, has been to make your life easier with smart finds like these.
Boot Hanger

Boots simply don’t fit in most shoe racks. Rather than throwing them on the floor of your closet, store them on a hanger that’s not only strong enough to hold your heaviest boots, but also gentle enough to use on the softest suede.

To buy: $20 for three, boottique.com.

Featured November 2011

Hand Paper Shredder

Shredding personal documents is an important safeguard, but the typical devices take up a lot of space. This hand–powered, easy-to-use model manually twists to quickly destroy sensitive documents.

To buy: $24, uncommongoods.com.

Chef Sleeve

This recyclable plastic sleeve fits snugly over the entire surface of your iPad to protect it from grease, grime, and spills while you’re cooking.

To buy: $20 for 25, brookstone.com.

Gift Guide On-the-Go

Whether you’re shopping for the impossible-to-find-anything-for mom or the tech-savvy brother, this free iPhone app lets you browse and buy over 100 amazing gift ideas (if we do say so ourselves).

Grocery List Generator

When all the leftovers have been gobbled up and it’s time to head back to the grocery store, copy and paste the link to your favorite recipe into this form to create an organized shopping list.

Make Your Own Magnets

Wondering what to do with that priceless shot of Dad in his tryptophan–induced food coma? Turn favorite photos into a pack of personalized refrigerator magnets by uploading from your phone, computer, or even Facebook.

To buy: $15 for nine, stickygram.com.

