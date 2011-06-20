6 Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated June 20, 2011
buymydrap.com
Real Simple’s mission, through its 11 years, has been to make your life easier with smart finds like these.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Reusable Picnic Napkins

buymydrap.com

Classier than paper towels, these French cotton napkins come in a handy tear-off roll. Wash them and use again—très eco-friendly.

To buy: $28 for a roll of 20, buymydrap.com.

Featured July 2011

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Reversible Frames

momastore.org

Colorful dual-sided magnetic plates (which stick to any magnetic surface) hold two photos each, so creating a brand-new photo collage is as easy as flipping over a frame.

To buy: $25 for four frames, momastore.org.

3 of 6

Beverage Jar Label

crateandbarrel.com

Hang a framed charm around your barbecue beverage jars so there’s no confusion between the basil lemonade and the white sangria.

To buy: $6, crateandbarrel.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Double-Sided Pill Box

containerstore.com

Heading out on the road? This double-sided plastic case is built to keep your traveling first-aid essentials in one place. Made up of six compartments–five small, one large–that can handle items of different shapes and sizes.

To buy: $2, containerstore.com.

5 of 6

Floppy Indoor Golf Balls

vat19.com

A great tool for helping an amateur golfer perfect his swing. Rest assured, these balls are soft and woven, so there’s no chance of any broken windows when he yells “Fore!” from the basement.

To buy: $15 for three, vat19.com.

6 of 6

Plantjotter.com

Plantjotter.com

Get your green thumb on a keyboard and sign up for this site’s 30-day free trial to create a customized gardening plan, including pruning reminders and estimated bloom times (the only thing the site won’t do is pull weeds!).

To buy: free for 30 days, $21 for 1 year, plantjotter.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple