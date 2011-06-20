6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Reusable Picnic Napkins
Classier than paper towels, these French cotton napkins come in a handy tear-off roll. Wash them and use again—très eco-friendly.
To buy: $28 for a roll of 20, buymydrap.com.
Featured July 2011
Reversible Frames
Colorful dual-sided magnetic plates (which stick to any magnetic surface) hold two photos each, so creating a brand-new photo collage is as easy as flipping over a frame.
To buy: $25 for four frames, momastore.org.
Beverage Jar Label
Hang a framed charm around your barbecue beverage jars so there’s no confusion between the basil lemonade and the white sangria.
To buy: $6, crateandbarrel.com.
Double-Sided Pill Box
Heading out on the road? This double-sided plastic case is built to keep your traveling first-aid essentials in one place. Made up of six compartments–five small, one large–that can handle items of different shapes and sizes.
To buy: $2, containerstore.com.
Floppy Indoor Golf Balls
A great tool for helping an amateur golfer perfect his swing. Rest assured, these balls are soft and woven, so there’s no chance of any broken windows when he yells “Fore!” from the basement.
To buy: $15 for three, vat19.com.
Plantjotter.com
Get your green thumb on a keyboard and sign up for this site’s 30-day free trial to create a customized gardening plan, including pruning reminders and estimated bloom times (the only thing the site won’t do is pull weeds!).
To buy: free for 30 days, $21 for 1 year, plantjotter.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month