6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Staple-Free Stapler
This compact tool provides an eco-friendly alternative to the traditional stapler by using a document’s own paper to keep up to four sheets together. How can this mini neon gadget possibly work? It cuts small strips of paper from each sheet and then binds them together in one swift motion.
To buy: $9, momastore.org.
Berry and Grape Dew Bowl
The perfect treat for berry season. After rinsing grapes or other pint-size fruit in this melamine colander, place it on top of the accompanying serving tray to keep water from dripping everwhere.
To buy: $15, spoonsisters.com.
Portion Control Dressing Cruet
No more soggy salad leaves. Mix your dressing right in this BPA-free cruet and then, with one gentle squeeze, a healthy two tablespoon portion will fill the top and cover your greens.
To buy: $10.50, amazon.com.
Kuhn Rikon Garlic Peelers
Garlic lovers, rejoice. This dishwasher-safe roller makes it a cinch to peel cloves without having to walk around with that odor all day long. Simply place the garlic clove into the tube, push down, and roll. Available in six colors.
To buy: $6, surlatable.com.
Grate and Measure
Whether you prefer medium or fine shavings, this handheld grating device will get the job done. This kitchen helper comes with a bowl to catch the cheese (or the chocolate!) and a snap-on lid for stability and storage.
To buy: $15, everythingkitchens.com.
Motivate Kids
Use this handy interactive app to motivate the little ones to follow through with chores and other responsibilities. Simply upload a picture of their reward to transform it into a 3D jigsaw puzzle, set a goal, and watch your child earn his way to his or her prize.
To buy: $2, itunes.com.
