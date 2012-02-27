6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Stackable Lunch Pot
Perfect for students and commuters, this space-saving microwaveable lunch box makes it easy to take your meal on the go. Simply pack, stack, and carry by its handy strap.
To buy: $24, uncommongoods.com.
Deodorant Stain Remover
Spritz this almond-scented cleanser on well-worn blouses to remove unsightly armpit stains or that unavoidable deodorant build-up.
To buy: $11.50, getdeogo.com.
Quick Shine
This pocket-sized polish lets you dab, sponge, and add an extra bit of shine to your shoes when you're all dressed up and on the go.
To buy: $3, containerstore.com.
Double-Sided USB Stick
This two-in-one flash drive makes it a easy to to keep a digital divide between your work and personal files.
To buy: $25, quirky.com.
Progressive Citrus Keeper
Need some help preserving those lemons or limes? This airtight container prevents those juicy halves from drying out so they're full of zest and ready for the next glass of water.
To buy: $4, surlatable.com.
Postcardly.com
No matter the distance, you can send personalized postcards from your phone, computer, or anywhere else you have email access while away on vacation. Once you sign up on this site, you can snap a photo, attach the file, and send those wish you were here! messages to your friends and family.
To buy: $5 for five per month, postcardly.com.
