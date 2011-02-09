6 Problem-Solvers
KALLT Light Stick
Everything is illuminated with faux candlesticks that use long-lasting, low-energy LED bulbs. Plus, a built-in timer lets you schedule “lights out” two to eight hours away. Available in four finishes.
To buy: $2 each, ikea.com for stores.
Mini Mop
Bid adieu to the gang of dust bunnies trapped between the stove and the cupboard. This miniature mop with a swiveling head is designed to clean narrow, hard-to-reach spaces.
To buy: $18, oxo.com.
Cupcake Plunger
Fans of filling, prepare to take the plunge: Whip up your own version of the Hostess cupcake with a tool that removes a baked good’s core and replaces it with cream, fruit, or anything else you’d like. After all, it is what’s inside that counts.
To buy: $5, chefresource.com.
The Spongester
The smart bi-level design of this stainless-steel rack keeps your sponges separate, lessening the chance that your pristine dish sponge will mingle with your germy sink scrubber. The shelves are perforated to help drainage.
To buy: $25, uncommongoods.com.
Chef’n The Burner Silicone Trivet
A two-for-one tool made for the kitchen multitasker, this flexible trivet acts as a pot holder to protect hands on hot handles, then keeps surfaces from getting scorched when it’s time to find a resting spot.
To buy: $10, chefsresource.com.
Help Stop Smoking
The world would be smoke-free if quitting was as easy as downloading an app. Unfortunately it isn’t, but this app from LIVESTRONG offers smokers a personalized support system every step of the way to help them give up nicotine.
To buy: $1, itunes.com.
