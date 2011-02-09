6 Problem-Solvers

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Real Simple’s mission, through its 10 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
KALLT Light Stick

Everything is illuminated with faux candlesticks that use long-lasting, low-energy LED bulbs. Plus, a built-in timer lets you schedule “lights out” two to eight hours away. Available in four finishes.

To buy: $2 each, ikea.com for stores.

Mini Mop

oxo.com

Bid adieu to the gang of dust bunnies trapped between the stove and the cupboard. This miniature mop with a swiveling head is designed to clean narrow, hard-to-reach spaces.

To buy: $18, oxo.com.

Cupcake Plunger

chefresource.com

Fans of filling, prepare to take the plunge: Whip up your own version of the Hostess cupcake with a tool that removes a baked good’s core and replaces it with cream, fruit, or anything else you’d like. After all, it is what’s inside that counts.

To buy: $5, chefresource.com.

The Spongester

uncommongoods.com

The smart bi-level design of this stainless-steel rack keeps your sponges separate, lessening the chance that your pristine dish sponge will mingle with your germy sink scrubber. The shelves are perforated to help drainage.

To buy: $25, uncommongoods.com.

Chef’n The Burner Silicone Trivet

chefsresource.com

A two-for-one tool made for the kitchen multitasker, this flexible trivet acts as a pot holder to protect hands on hot handles, then keeps surfaces from getting scorched when it’s time to find a resting spot.

To buy: $10, chefsresource.com.

Help Stop Smoking

itunes.com

The world would be smoke-free if quitting was as easy as downloading an app. Unfortunately it isn’t, but this app from LIVESTRONG offers smokers a personalized support system every step of the way to help them give up nicotine.

To buy: $1, itunes.com.

