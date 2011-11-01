6 Items to Simplify Your Life
Tovolo Silcone Bowl Scrapers With Conversion Charts
Anyone cooking the Thanksgiving feast will delight in this multi-tasking kitchen tool. Featuring every measurement you’ll ever need (dry ingredient conversions on the front; liquid ones on the back), its smooth silicone surface makes it easy to scrape, scoop, and spread.
To buy: $8, surlatable.com.
Featured November 2011
Universal USB Charger
Between the phones and the hairdryers, you'll no longer need to pack a different charger for every single item you're taking on the road. Loaded with 10 different sized plugs, this USB charger can handle all of your traveling charging needs.
To buy: $20, flight001.com.
Folding Clips
The pantry savior has finally made its way to the freezer. These easy-to-open and flexible non-slip clips will keep frozen berries and broccoli contained and well-preserved.
To buy: $6 for two, oxo.com.
iCloths
A protective pouch for just about any electronic device (iPad, smart phone, Nook), which magically unfolds into a gentle screen cleaner for removing fingerprints and dust from your screen in a snap.
To buy: $5 for two, containerstore.com.
FreshForce Popout Peeler
The blade of this unique veggie peeler retracts for safe storage and then pops out with the simple push of a button for easy use.
To buy: $10, jr.com.
Apptivity Case
Protect your phone from playtime mishaps. Simply pop your smart phone inside this whimsical case to save it from drops, drools, and teething.
To buy: $15, fisher-price.com.
