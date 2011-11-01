6 Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
surlatable.com
Real Simple’s mission, through its 11 years, has been to make your life easier with smart finds like these.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Tovolo Silcone Bowl Scrapers With Conversion Charts

surlatable.com

Anyone cooking the Thanksgiving feast will delight in this multi-tasking kitchen tool. Featuring every measurement you’ll ever need (dry ingredient conversions on the front; liquid ones on the back), its smooth silicone surface makes it easy to scrape, scoop, and spread.

To buy: $8, surlatable.com.

Featured November 2011

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Universal USB Charger

flight001.com

Between the phones and the hairdryers, you'll no longer need to pack a different charger for every single item you're taking on the road. Loaded with 10 different sized plugs, this USB charger can handle all of your traveling charging needs.

To buy: $20, flight001.com.

3 of 6

Folding Clips

oxo.com

The pantry savior has finally made its way to the freezer. These easy-to-open and flexible non-slip clips will keep frozen berries and broccoli contained and well-preserved.

To buy: $6 for two, oxo.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

iCloths

containerstore.com

A protective pouch for just about any electronic device (iPad, smart phone, Nook), which magically unfolds into a gentle screen cleaner for removing fingerprints and dust from your screen in a snap.

To buy: $5 for two, containerstore.com.

5 of 6

FreshForce Popout Peeler

jr.com

The blade of this unique veggie peeler retracts for safe storage and then pops out with the simple push of a button for easy use.

To buy: $10, jr.com.

6 of 6

Apptivity Case

fisher-price.com

Protect your phone from playtime mishaps. Simply pop your smart phone inside this whimsical case to save it from drops, drools, and teething.

To buy: $15, fisher-price.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple